Hackers Stole My Site and I Pulled Off a $30,000 Sting Operation to Get It Back (medium.com)
1 comment





>I’ve heard of identity theft, and of cyber hacking, but honestly, my attitude... was “it could never happen to me.”

>I didn’t exactly understand why it was such a huge deal.

>Couldn’t you just explain to people what had happened, prove who you were, and sort it all out?

>it seemed completely impossible to me that someone could actually get away with pretending to be someone else with any real consequences beyond a few phone calls and some irritation.

I have nothing to hide...

"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing." - Edmund Burke

