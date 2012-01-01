Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Yes I Still Want to Be Doing This at 56 (2012) (thecodist.com)
46 here, and for me, luckily I guess, I ended contracting from the age of 24 and have been doing that on and off for 22 years. I've been able to move technologies and really enjoy being right at the coal face. I have run projects and teams, but the pure pleasure I get from coding has never left me.

I would say my one 'regret' is that I really did not discover hackathons and even meetups until about 3 years ago. Huge amounts of fun that has really integrated me into the local developer community.

These days I contract as and when I need to financially, and then take time off to sprint at ideas as and when family life/finances allow me to. I do feel I came late to the idea of start-up culture but I never ever feel it is too late to learn.

I chose this career exactly because I wanted to have a career I could work in up to my 50s or 60s.

56 here to, still love doing what im doing. For the younger ones, one advice. Keep it simple.

As someone who is mid 30s, ageism in the industry concerns me.

What have you observations been regarding your age when interviewing? Have you run into ageism?

I have a friend in his early 60's that I recommended for a Hadoop job recently, and he was excluded due to age, despite being very qualified for the role. It happens, and I've seen it :(

56 here as well. Like yourself, I've been doing this for a long, long time. If it weren't for my personal projects that usually incorporate some pretty wild ideas or technologies, I think I would've given it up years ago.

Today, with a head cold, trying to get caught up on the 400 emails I have because I took yesterday off. The idea of selling ice cream at the beach sounds like a kick-ass career move.

36 and personal/side projects are the only thing that keep my sanity. Hopefully one or some become enough to move on, because I can't work for someone ever again.

I'm 56, still doing software and systems engineering every day, still love it. My daily routine is a lot like the author's. I've thought off and on over the years about doing something else, but the simple fact is I'm addicted to that rush I get when we solve a problem and see it work for the first time.

Used to keep quite well up to date with reading this blog some years ago, thank you for bringing it back to my attention!

at 56 i'll be a robot's assistant.

