Snapshots are the #1 feature of COW filesystems. I've been using them for a bit in btrfs and this feature is game-changing (and no, it hasn't eaten my data yet).
This isn't a simple filesystem project, but plays in the next-gen space ZFS opened up.
There will be a lot to do, especially IO scheduling, RAID safety with shitty drive firmwares, consistency guarantees with fsync/partial flushes etc.
I'm pessimistic about it being mainlined in the near future, the core team will be weary of a second btrfs.
What I would like to see is a APFS/exFAT crossover with COW and data checksums without all the volume mgmt with ports for all possible operating systems so everyone can use it for their SDcards, usb-sticks and external drives without making tradeoffs and using fuse.
The fact that the raidz volume is not an opaque block device allows ZFS to be aware of data corruption when comparing checksums and self heal if the data can be re-constructed from the array.
I'm not saying any attempt at a new filesystem should have to bundle the two layers together, but they should allow for communication between the abstractions.
http://bcachefs.org/Architecture/
I do however see some big red flags in the linked page:
> Starting from there, bcachefs development has prioritized incremental development, and keeping things stable, and aggressively fixing design issues as they are found
Which is it? Big design changes or stable FS?
