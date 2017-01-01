Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Stack Overflow Developer Survey Results 2017 (stackoverflow.com)
32 points by kenrick95 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





It is weird being a "desktop application" and mobile developer and knowing that 70% of developers do something that I am completely unfamiliar with.

Web development to me feels like the Boneyard from the Lion King. This shadow land that I am too terrified to enter into, and I have no idea why I feel this way. It also bugs me like it might be a huge shortcoming at some point in my life that I have no grasp of it.

reply


Just learned that:

Most Popular Languages by Occupation

  For Sysadmin / DevOps no 1 is JavaScript
  For Data Scientist / Engineer no 1 is JavaScript

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: