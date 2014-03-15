Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Modern C++ and Lisp Programming Style (chriskohlhepp.wordpress.com)
I cannot say much about the C++ code, but the lisp examples are very bad style. One does not write like this.

One writes ordinary generic functions, and then optimized typed methods in lisp like this:

    (defgeneric xplusone (x) (1+ x))
    (defmethod xplusone ((x integer)) (1+ x))
    (defmethod xplusone ((x double-float)) (1+ x))
The sbcl compiler (called python) even creates the typed methods by itself, so mostly the defgeneric line is enough. The type hints for args and return types are purely optional, as the compiler figures it out by itself.

He is right that algorithms, methods, trump data structures, objects. You always write methods with specializations on objects. Not the other way round, classes with specific methods.

“Yes. STL is not object-oriented. I think that object orientedness is almost as much of a hoax as Artificial Intelligence.“

Is hoax a placeholder for "hype" or am I missing something?

"Modern C++ has shifted focus from an emphasis on type (objects) which accommodate algorithm to an emphasis on algorithms parametrized over types."

That may be a bug, not a feature. The Boost crowd won the battle, making extremely complex templates an essential part of the language. But they may have lost the war, as C++ loses market share.

LISP backed into typing, and it shows. Both typed variables and objects are painful in LISP. By the time LISP got both, the era of LISP was over. LISP is really dead now; there hasn't been a release of GNU Common LISP ("clisp") in 7 years.

I don't see the relation to Lisp, if anything that quote about noticing the semigroup property of parallel fold algorithms speaks to Haskell or ML more than anything else.

> The assumption is that the machine code of the C++ compiler is significantly faster than that emitted by a comparable dynamic language compiler. While this may hold true in general, it does not necessarily hold true with Lisp. Lisp is a programmable programming languages. If we are inclined to program it for speed, we can.

My Lisp-fu isn't as strong as my C++-fu so someone correct me if I'm wrong but isn't the GC an intrinsic part of Lisp? Do more modern Lisps allow you to mark value types so you can control memory access patterns(which is where the true speed of C/C++ comes from).

Lisp does support more than just lists as data structures.

Arrays are also available, including specialized versions that hold value types.

https://www.cs.cmu.edu/Groups/AI/html/cltl/clm/node15.html

You can also stack allocate if required, via dynamic-extent, http://clhs.lisp.se/Body/d_dynami.htm

Also not all Lisps have a tracing GC, some variants had a RC with tracing GC for collecting cycles.

RAII like patterns can be achieved via the with-.... functions, or macros.

I don't know the actual performance of commercial Lisps like Allegro Common Lisp and LispWorks, but I imagine it is quite good, given that they stay in business.

On the other had, given the amount of money spent in C and C++ optimizers vs the lack of industry wide adoption of Lisp, probably still not as good as current leading C++ compilers.

Well, modern C++ discourages the programmer from doing manual memory management. There's a very strong push to use vector and string instead of arrays and C strings, references instead of pointers, or, if you really need them, smart pointers instead of raw pointers, etc. Any book or article on modern C++ will tell you to let the compiler and language run-time handle memory management. It's not quite GC, but it's similar.

On the other hand, the default in Lisp is always to let the compiler handle memory, but Common Lisp in particular gives the programmer a lot of flexibility and control over types, memory management, and other optimizations. It's been fighting the "Lisp is slow" stereotype for a long time, so there's been a lot of work done to optimize it and give the programmer optimization options.

For your specific question about memory access pattersn, Common Lisp does allow some control over that via the "dynamic-extent" declaration: (declare (dynamic-extent variable-name)). It tells the compiler (or interpreter) that a variable in an inner scope (of a loop, for example) can be allocated once and the space reused each iteration instead of allocating fresh memory each time. It's not full blown C style control of memory, but it's similar and can have a big impact in some situations. The book "Common Lisp Recipes" has a section on it, and so does the hyperspec: http://www.lispworks.com/documentation/HyperSpec/Body/d_dyna...

I wouldn't say Common Lisp is faster than C++ in general, and certainly not by default, but with a bit of work it's possible to get pretty close. Importantly, the optimized code will still look and feel like more or less idiomatic Lisp.

It's possible to avoid allocations by, e.g. preallocating buffers and other such tricks.

Allocations are only half the story, you also want to control where those allocations are located so that your cache access patterns pull in the right chunks of memory.

I'm not really an expert on high performance Lisp, but my impression is that the compilers can optimize things pretty well and that you can have a fairly low level of control over things like allocation patterns.

Edit: looks like I misread what you were saying. Yeah, if you want to pack two things next to each other in memory, that might be tricky in the language defined in the ansi standard. Although I think some implementations give you control over this sort of thing.

For example, the standard itself gives you some control over code generation via compiler macros and individual implementations often give you much more:

https://www.pvk.ca/Blog/2014/03/15/sbcl-the-ultimate-assembl...

I think the simplest way to think about "concepts" in C++ is by borrowing an idea from Haskell: dictionary passing. And the easiest setting for exploring that idea is C. Bear with me, this will all make sense in a moment.

Recall the type signature of qsort in C:

    void qsort(
        void *base,
        size_t nitems,
        size_t size,
        int (*compar)(const void *, const void*))
The first two arguments are the address and length of the array to be sorted. And the other two arguments are best understood as a dictionary of metadata about the type of elements being sorted. Namely, "size" is the type's length in bytes, which is required for moving elements around, and "compar" is the comparison function for that type.

Now let's look at the type signature of a sorting function in Rust:

    fn sort<T: Copy + Ord>(slice: &mut [T])
The "base" and "nitems" arguments from the C version have morphed into a single "slice" argument in Rust. But the "size" and "compar" arguments have migrated to compile time, as "Copy" and "Ord" trait bounds on the type T being sorted. But actually you could write a Rust interpreter that treated these bounds as a runtime dictionary, just like the C version! It's functions and arguments all the way down, passing them at compile time is nothing more than an optimization.

With me so far? The idea is that when we want our algorithm to work on a new type, we pass it a dictionary of required operations for that type. Different algorithms require different dictionaries (increment, swap, copy, compare...) Such dictionaries can be purely runtime, as with C's qsort, or purely compile time, as with Rust's trait bounds, or a mixture of compile time and runtime, as Haskell's type classes. Or they could be not mentioned in the algorithm's type at all, just cobbled from whatever is in scope during instantiation. That's what C++ folks have to live with, and why they keep talking about "concepts".

What is Stepanov's beef with AI's week foundation?

