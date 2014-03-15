One writes ordinary generic functions, and then optimized typed methods in lisp like this:
(defgeneric xplusone (x) (1+ x))
(defmethod xplusone ((x integer)) (1+ x))
(defmethod xplusone ((x double-float)) (1+ x))
He is right that algorithms, methods, trump data structures, objects.
You always write methods with specializations on objects.
Not the other way round, classes with specific methods.
That may be a bug, not a feature. The Boost crowd won the battle, making extremely complex templates an essential part of the language. But they may have lost the war, as C++ loses market share.
LISP backed into typing, and it shows. Both typed variables and objects are painful in LISP. By the time LISP got both, the era of LISP was over. LISP is really dead now; there hasn't been a release of GNU Common LISP ("clisp") in 7 years.
My Lisp-fu isn't as strong as my C++-fu so someone correct me if I'm wrong but isn't the GC an intrinsic part of Lisp? Do more modern Lisps allow you to mark value types so you can control memory access patterns(which is where the true speed of C/C++ comes from).
Arrays are also available, including specialized versions that hold value types.
https://www.cs.cmu.edu/Groups/AI/html/cltl/clm/node15.html
You can also stack allocate if required, via dynamic-extent, http://clhs.lisp.se/Body/d_dynami.htm
Also not all Lisps have a tracing GC, some variants had a RC with tracing GC for collecting cycles.
RAII like patterns can be achieved via the with-.... functions, or macros.
I don't know the actual performance of commercial Lisps like Allegro Common Lisp and LispWorks, but I imagine it is quite good, given that they stay in business.
On the other had, given the amount of money spent in C and C++ optimizers vs the lack of industry wide adoption of Lisp, probably still not as good as current leading C++ compilers.
On the other hand, the default in Lisp is always to let the compiler handle memory, but Common Lisp in particular gives the programmer a lot of flexibility and control over types, memory management, and other optimizations. It's been fighting the "Lisp is slow" stereotype for a long time, so there's been a lot of work done to optimize it and give the programmer optimization options.
For your specific question about memory access pattersn, Common Lisp does allow some control over that via the "dynamic-extent" declaration: (declare (dynamic-extent variable-name)). It tells the compiler (or interpreter) that a variable in an inner scope (of a loop, for example) can be allocated once and the space reused each iteration instead of allocating fresh memory each time. It's not full blown C style control of memory, but it's similar and can have a big impact in some situations. The book "Common Lisp Recipes" has a section on it, and so does the hyperspec: http://www.lispworks.com/documentation/HyperSpec/Body/d_dyna...
I wouldn't say Common Lisp is faster than C++ in general, and certainly not by default, but with a bit of work it's possible to get pretty close. Importantly, the optimized code will still look and feel like more or less idiomatic Lisp.
Edit: looks like I misread what you were saying. Yeah, if you want to pack two things next to each other in memory, that might be tricky in the language defined in the ansi standard. Although I think some implementations give you control over this sort of thing.
Recall the type signature of qsort in C:
void qsort(
void *base,
size_t nitems,
size_t size,
int (*compar)(const void *, const void*))
Now let's look at the type signature of a sorting function in Rust:
fn sort<T: Copy + Ord>(slice: &mut [T])
With me so far? The idea is that when we want our algorithm to work on a new type, we pass it a dictionary of required operations for that type. Different algorithms require different dictionaries (increment, swap, copy, compare...) Such dictionaries can be purely runtime, as with C's qsort, or purely compile time, as with Rust's trait bounds, or a mixture of compile time and runtime, as Haskell's type classes. Or they could be not mentioned in the algorithm's type at all, just cobbled from whatever is in scope during instantiation. That's what C++ folks have to live with, and why they keep talking about "concepts".
He is right that algorithms, methods, trump data structures, objects. You always write methods with specializations on objects. Not the other way round, classes with specific methods.
