They keep talking about a "margin order", though they also stress that this order type is basically the same as a limit order.
I'm assuming they created a new order type so the trader is explicitly aware that they are using margin?
> Each time a Trader places a valid Margin Order that would exceed their Available Balance, funding is automatically provided for the required amount (Margin Funding).
Interesting that each "margin" order you put out counts towards your margin usage, rather than your fills. I mean, they are both prime broker and exchange, they could cancel out existing margin orders if you hit your margin limit.
I'm guessing this is a nod to simplicity rather than correctness in this case, Seems like it would make layering orders tougher, though maybe its one of those cases that wouldn't be hit in practice due to who they are currently allowing to trade on margin?
> Each Margin Funding must be Settled within 27 days and 22 hours.
That's a weird time frame, just short of the shortest month. This is quite a bit different from typical margin trading that most institutions have with their prime brokers. It's odd that it has an expiry at all. I'm guessing its because they aren't currently charging any margin interest?
> When a portion of your margin funding expires, a market order will be executed to settle only the amount that has expired, and the size of your position will be reduced.
Ouch, so if this is marketed towards institutional investors and you put on a say $1,000,000 position, coinbase will cross the spread on your behalf with a market order for the full amount? You can say buyer beware and maybe they'll have some sort of daily and then hourly email reminder but with out knowing more this seems absolutely terrible.
> This is the default behavior when closing a position. When you realize profit / loss, the opposing market order will be executed for the entire size of your margin position.
They can't really mean market order can they? I mean this is 2017, no one should be using a market order for any purpose at all. If this is indeed the default way that coinbase wants you to close a position, then I' going to give them the benefit of the doubt and say that I must just be missing something because nobody, should be sending market order.....ever.
Requirements for getting a margin account.
https://support.gdax.com/customer/portal/articles/2725812-wh...
Holy cow those are are some steep requirements. For contrast to trade on margin in traditional brokerage account requires only a couple thousand dollars (for up to 2x margin on most securities). Intra day 4x margin usually requires $25K+.
If they are attracting customers to trade on their platform with that level of disposable assets then color me impressed.
