Your yearly dose of is-the-universe-a-simulation (scottaaronson.com)
Here's what I wrote in a comment here last year about the Bostrom simulation argument specifically:

The simulation argument, going back to Bostrom, relies on two flaws.

1) It leverages our optimism to corrupt our understanding of statistics and logic. It essentially says that if you think humanity doesn't destroy itself, then our descendants will probably try to simulate us. But of course if you just take a statistical view of the potential future ordered states of the universe, there are FAR more potential future states in which we don't exist, than states in which we do. The chances we are living in a simulation now are equally as small.

2) Bostrom hypothesizes that our descendants will try to simulate us. But it is impossible to completely simulate a system from inside that system--that's basic thermodynamics. So simulation proponents argue that our simulated reality is running in a more complex universe than we experience. But if that is the case, then the beings running the simulation are not our descendants! They're the descendants of whatever more complex beings came before them. Once again the central logic of the argument fails.

The way I usually see it is that the descendants will try to replicate humanity in a smaller universe, who will then recursively and eventually instantiate their own replication

Not that we're currently being replicated by our actual descendants, but by our higher level's descendents.

Eventually ofc hitting the base case where the simulation cannot support further simulation (which might be us, if we never manage to successfully simulate our own universe, with whatever hacks and approximation we can find).

And ofc, if we are a simulation of a higher level's history, and the simulation is correct (to all necessary degrees), then we must be heading towards the sane point where we would render a simulation (unless the approximation fails to support it).

So if level 1 managed to simulate, then all further levels (until base) should also simulate.

And if level 1 can simulate, then it probably will.

Regarding you second point - you don't need to simulate the Universe at 1:1 scale to reliably replicate the past states of a certain region. For example, Earth itself can be simulated at full resolution only within a thin shell centered on it's surface, say +/-10 km from geoid. There are no observers at the core, so a simplified model would do, as long as plate tectonics is reproduced accurately enough.

I think point 2 is often handled by assuming everything that happens outside of our solar system (or wherever you choose to draw the line) is 'faked' in such a way that we couldn't tell.

> But it is impossible to completely simulate a system from inside that system--that's basic thermodynamics

I haven't heard quite that argument before. Couldn't it just be simulated slower than real-time? Or is memory the issue?

I had thought about this idea and came to the conclusion that if the full universe simulation is ever possible, it is highly likely that we are living in one right now.

And the only way to prove it is possible, is to attempt to simulate one.

Your first sentence is precisely Bostrom's argument, which is pretty much the canonical argument for the simulation hypothesis.

Until someone demonstrates a jailbreak, I'm going to regard this hypothesis as moot.

Timothy Leary is a double entendre here...

I'm yet to hear a simulation theory with more explanatory power than the much simpler theory of "God did it".

Most of the claims are variants of "but computers, so science", which is not an argument at all.

Let's say that for a given set of physical laws, you get some "computational power" P, which characterizes how hard it is do to computation using those laws. You could imagine a universe with lower P than ours, where light was much slower, or the only workable transistor had a switching time on the order of seconds.

Given a universe with computational power P, you can simulate a "universe" of something like P * 10^-100. For example, a Minecraft world is a universe with different physical laws, in which you could perform even slower and worse simulations, and you can make "turtles all the way down" at lower and lower P.

The claim that our universe is not simulated, then, is nearly equal to the claim that the physical laws we have is the absolute highest P that could ever exist. Since we know we can simulate universes of much lower P than ours, we ought to have very good reason to assert that there is no universe of much higher P than ours. Given a finite speed of light in our universe, yet nonlocal effects (Bell inequalities) which appear to take instantaneous effect, we could perhaps fathom a universe of higher P created by having a method of communication which occurred instantaneously. Add to this more dimensions in time and space, etc... literally nothing is off the table for a "smarter" universe to be conceived of, because the containing universe's physical laws need bear no resemblance to our own.

Barring a literal divine intervention, though, it's all completely unfalsifiable, but I think it's more nuanced than "God did it".

*disclaimer: no explanatory power, just food for thought

'cogito, ergo sum'

We could very well be 'real' consciousnesses being fed artificial sensory data. While we would exist outside the simulation, our perception of objective reality might be fake.

To me, even if we ignore the God debate, there are some big problems with theories like these because they irreverently presuppose that everything including the human mind can be reduced to mechanical/mathematical principles. This ignores things like the problem of qualia (which I'm subjectively convinced is real), and the Penrose-Lucas argument for why there is a non-computational component to human consciousness.

I don't experience any qualia. And I don't believe you that you do. Do you have any arguments that could convince me to believe you?

Well that's because you're a zombie.

Why do I need to convince you I experience qualia?

You're welcome to propose models that omit it, but they'll fail basic logic to me: they fail to explain the only experiment Im absolutely sure of the results of and which is continually running while I'm existing. Im less sure gravity exists than that qualia does for me.

It's entirely possible no one else does, or that they experience a different qualia. It's also not possible to prove that you do to others.

I see no point in trying to convince non-qualia-experiencing entities that I experience it, because they fundamentally don't have experiences and I don't think it's possible to bridge that gap.

The universe is composed of particles, waves, or strings or whatever you prefer math describes each constituent part so why does math not describe the whole?

Could you define "explanatory" in this context?

When you say "God did it" - how did he do it?

The simulation idea often involves concepts like computers and turing completeness. Not sure those meet your idea of "explanatory" here. But they explain how it could be done. While I never saw an explanation how God did it.

