Lbry.io – decentralized digital library
lbry.io
by
rmm
2 hours ago
ozo
0 minutes ago
I tried to access the developer program (from this (
https://lbry.io/quickstart
) link on this (
https://lbry.io/get
) page) and got a blank page.
rabidrat
37 minutes ago
I tried to add myself to the mailing list at
https://lbry.io/signup
and got a 500 error.
