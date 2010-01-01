Interesting, and not your usual type of exploit. Guessing this isn't one that will have the Rust crowd doling out "told ya so" :). Logic error only. No buffer overflow, not much strong types do for you, etc.
reply
I wonder what's the reach of that bug.
For example, I remember using qemu to emulate RPi with ARM software emulation on my x86 machine.
Interesting, and not your usual type of exploit. Guessing this isn't one that will have the Rust crowd doling out "told ya so" :). Logic error only. No buffer overflow, not much strong types do for you, etc.
reply