Telstra’s Gigabit Class LTE Network (cellularinsights.com)
16 points by milan03 3 hours ago | 6 comments





It's widely acknowledged that Telstra's LTE network is by far the best in Australia.

It's also by far the most expensive.

The 180GB of data used for the tests would have cost them - assuming "BYO device" plans and that Telstra did not give it to them for free:

    On the "Large" (50/30GB) home wireless plan:
    $150/month + $1300 for the 130GB extra used during peak times.

    On the "M" (25/15GB) home plan:
    $100/month + $1550 for the 155GB extra.


    On a "M" mobile phone plan (10GB):
    $45/month + $74,800 for the 170GB.

Epic read – and makes me wonder how long fixed services can truly survive. These kinds of speeds with little infrastructure surely scale better for those making the money, and are easier to implement for consumers too.

As long as latency still matters. Gigabit wireless service can certainly be usable for a broad range of consumer applications, but you still have people playing online games, streaming, etc. that are heavily impacted by latency.

Personally, I wish I could get a decent 100/10 fiber connection in my area just for the latency advantages over DOCSIS alone (it takes roughly 10ms to even get out of my ISP's internal network onto their transit provider).

+VR

Latency's going to be a real bear if it takes off and multi-user applications prove popular.

The Telstra LTE bandwidth is extremely expensive too at around $5 per Gigabyte, so their test of just 180GB would have cost about USD $75.

I get 10$ per GB. :(

