Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Inside an AI 'brain' – What does machine learning look like? (graphcore.ai)
18 points by breck 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





The consensus in the machine learning / deep learning research communities is that this is a colourful "nothing" visualization. Little to no information is conveyed, it doesn't represent the architectures in any sane way that researchers or the broader non-technical community can use / understand, and it primarily seems a vehicle to use the hype surrounding AI to advertise Graphcore.

I'm not the only one[1] within the research community to think this.

If you find any insights from this, I'd honestly first be surprised and then second be interested to know what insights you gleamed from it.

Background: researcher who publishes papers in deep learning.

[1]: https://twitter.com/jackclarkSF/status/834461913262157824 (thread containing a member of OpenAI who specializes in communicating complex machine learning topics to the media and a primary developer of PyTorch / member of Facebook's AI Research lab)

reply


One really contrived usecase may be "flame graphs" for high level diagnostics of learned models in a production pipeline, as you collect more data or modify features. But I don't imagine it'd be very good.

- the images and false colors need to show some semblance of stability for a given network between epochs; and it needs to be robust against changing data or input structure.

- requiring visual inspection doesn't give you something you can automate with, unlike an evaluation score.

- if there is indeed a significant deviation in "MRI"-like scans between batches, its diagnostic utility ends there - it tells you nothing about what caused a change.

reply


I wonder what is the motivation behind rendering the network inside a circle, and how to interpret from these charts... like: which neural ensemble is connected to which, etc.

reply


Beautiful images for sure, but what do we learn from them?

Without any explanation of the questions you raise, this page is 99% marketing speak, and to me, next to useless.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: