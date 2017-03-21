Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What happened to tablet sales? (techcrunch.com)
21 points by tadblarney 2 hours ago | 32 comments





"The iPad 2 is still in use today," IDC Senior Analyst Jitesh Ubrani tells TechCrunch. “The [original] iPad Minis and Air are all still in use today. They were being supported by Apple until very recently. People have been hanging onto these devices and they’re finding that they work just as well as they did when they were released"

It's simply true. I have a iPad 2 and iPad Air 2, and both run fine. The former still on iOS6, so it is fast. Most people who upgraded iPad 2/3 to iOS7+ regretted doing so, and replaced their device.

It's Apple's fault, if they want more sales they shouldn't fragment and confuse the customer with the whole iPad Air 2 not updating for years, than two iPad Pro models with higher price, and now the 9.7 model.

People want faster hardware and new features with every model, otherwise there is no reason to switch and replace an otherwise good working device. It's the same for smartphones, tabets, notebooks and PCs. Only that tablets are in-between phones and notebooks, and many people around the world just got their first access to internet and only own a smartphone. So no tablet and notebook sales from those.

If a brand stagnates, people start looking elsewhere for new more exciting devices. For example in China tier 1+2 cities the last 6 months there is a new trend, iPhone 7 was a big let down in their opinion, and so you see more and more high end Android phones - it happends very fast.

To manufacturers of phones/tablets/notebooks/desktop: produce new better models with new exiting features. Why is my 2010 notebook has the same spec as 2017 models, despite new ones that meet even the spec cost almost twice as much? Why is dual core in 2017 models still almost the only option? Where are the augmented reality camera features in smartphones and tablets?

I cannot agree with the quoted statement. Early Apple tablets do not work as well as when they where released. I bought an iPad 3. After each major iOS release it became slower. Now it runs iOS 9 and it is unbearably slow. I only ever use it to watch YouTube, and even this is an exercise in patience.

Because of the performance drop, I had bought an iPad mini 4. After half a year I sold it because I simply didn’t use it often. I cannot imagine spending $400 on a new iPad. I will keep using my iPad 3 until it breaks. And I will not by a new iPad again. The OS and form factor is too limited to do any serious work on it. (I’m not going to buy a keyboard and stand for a tablet just to have a subpar laptop experience.)

As counterpoint, I used my first generation iPad until I broke the screen last year. (It withstood more than a few drops as the corners attested before finally succumbing.) Granted, my use case wasn't overly intensive: mostly just web browsing and video viewing (Netflix, HBO Now, iTunes). My primary gripes are with iTunes and video storage management, and while that was more acute with the limited storage of the first generation iPad, it hasn't changed with its 9.7" iPad Pro replacement. But that first generation iPad worked well for me, even with iOS 9.

Can I asked something? Why are iPads popular? Genuine question. I will admit first that I also use an old iPad for watching YouTube, but that's because I run Linux on my surface pro 3, and YouTube sucks my battery dry faster than you can say sudo.

But, the iPad is still too heavy to hold for extended periods, falls over all the time on its rubbish case if I keep it on the uneven bed, and I find the surface kickstand does the job much better. Or just a normal laptop. Even for playing music when I cook, laptops somehow have less friction.

You probably do on your laptops or phone what others do on the iPad. it's also worth nothing how much more portable the iPad mini is than the 9.7" form factor.


> But that first generation iPad worked well for me, even with iOS 9.

The first-generation iPad did not support past iOS 5.1.1.

Just as a side note, we've never needed to upgrade the ipad air 2 nor any prior tablet from apple. We're of horror stories of devices slowing down or degrading with each iteration of ios so we've been lucky in not keeping them up to date.

On the other hand its actually been a negative impact in regards to wanting to buy a iphone. Knowing that if apple ever force a update or accidently swipe a notification away we could be looking at slower devices is a incentive not to buy their iphone products.

I'm in the same boat not upgrading OS version, but it does limit your app choices significantly.

With the CIA ios exploits out in the wild now, how can you really be comfortable using such an insecure version?

Great comment. What you are saying is spot on. I had a 2009 17" Toshiba satellite dual-core I upgraded ~1.5 years ago to another Toshiba Satelite 17" with a quad-core haswell chip. Now my mom is looking to upgrade her aging 2010 Gateway 17" dual-core machine but for Intel's latest lineup, most i7 laptop CPUs are only dual-core and only a slight clock speed bump above the i5 models. I guess they felt quad-core mobile CPUs consume too much power for laptops but still, since they were able to do it a couple years ago, why have we taken a step backward?

She also is a happy owner of a non-retina iPad mini which is still chugging along.

The problem with tablets is they're incredibly limited. The hardware seems to improve with every generation, but specifically in the instance of iOS: the software seems to be stagnate. What's the point in having super fast storage, quad core processors and fast memory if the software is so limiting and horrible it doesn't let you take advantage of it?

As a developer, I find iOS to be a horrible operating system and very limited. If you want to surf the web or play games then the iPad is great for that. The same thing applies for Android tablets, however I find Android tablets to be slightly more developer friendly because you can hack them and access powerful applications.

Bottom line is tablets can never replace computers or laptops.

The same thing applies for Android tablets, however I find Android tablets to be slightly more developer friendly

But Android tablets are also awful. Although I am primarily an Apple user and my wife uses an iPad, we bought an higher-end ASUS tablet based on Atom for me and our daughter (to watch cartoons on long car trips). The tablet came bloated with all kinds of nonsense apps, of which more than half cannot be removed or disabled. Android updates stopped after a year or so. It had an SD card slot, but it could only be used for a small subset of applications.

The Nexus 7 2013 that we owned was better in the lack of crapware department. But the last Android update was in 2015 (6.0.1).

After some iPads and the Nexus 7/ASUS adventures, I decided to stop using tablets completely. Laptops have become so light and compact that it's easy to take them to meetings (especially the MacBook 12" is great in this regard). As a bonus, I can just store my notes, etc. in plain text (org mode) in git, rather than being locked in some cloud silo.

Nexus 7 was updated in 2016.

Asus is king of crapware, never buy Asus.

What do you think of the recent windows 10 tablets?

For me the ideal tablet size is the 7 inch tablet. Easier to browse with than a phone (possible to use mobile sites and desktop sites), easier to read (it's paperback size), easier to hold than a ipad/10inch tablet.

can ANYONE recommend anything at least as good as a nexus7?

I love my ipad mini 2 for the same reason. If my iphone's too small for it then the mini is the next step. I can take both just about anywhere easily. I don't know how portable the 9.7" would feel - but I'm sure the 12.9" would live firmly at home or a backpack.

I find reading on a tablet quite terrible. Your eyes get tired and use late at night delays melatonin production. I like the Kindle Paperwhite a lot more for reading non-technical books and magazines.

Can't light text on a black background get much dimmer than what you need to read paper/e-ink?

Personally I greatly enjoy the Tab S2 with Book Cover. It has an AMOLED screen which is superb for night time reading, and feels small enough to put almost anywhere.

Samsung just released the next version of it, but I'm not sure how sold I am on the all glass design.

Wait, there is a 7" version of tab S2?

I have been using my original iPad Mini since it shipped. I have not found a reason to upgrade it. I did get the MaxiPAD (iPad Pro) with the pen to use to draw and take notes however when I want to read or just in general, I use the Mini.

This is pretty much the answer. Tablets have a far longer lifetime than PC's (which are endlessly upgrade-able) and phones (which are constantly lost or destroyed).

The same going that happened with netbooks.

Said as a happy eee901 owner and user.

I used my netbook until later year.

It was still working fine (running windows 10), but then I decided to add a SSD and broke the poor thing.

>eee901

Man those things were the shit. I first learned Linux on my brand new EEE901.

Tablet sales are lagging in America because manufacturers are not innovating. One of the top rated Android tablets today is the Nvidia Shield K1. It's a great tablet. It costs $200. You can use it to stream a very playable PC gaming experience via GeForce Now provided you have a solid 20 mbps connection. You can connect it to your television and use it as a console. It's 3 years old and still pretty rock-and-roll weighed for it's entertainment value. Its display is easily cast to a television or monitor for anyone that needs to use it for a workspace via Google apps. And there isn't even anything on the American market that offers serious competition.

Sure, there's the Google Pixel C. It's got a top notch Tegra X1, but it hobbled itself by not including an SD card slot. Google Drive is nice, but I don't want to be beholden to Google for my files. And the Switch looks gimmicky (and sub-par).

So this far there's really no reason to move beyond the Nvidia Shield. At least not on the American Market.

Then Asian market is doing much better. They're cranking out some quality spec Core M tablets for $200 to $300. If American tablet sellers would get in on the trend, we might see a decent uptick in sales.

The nvidia tablet is still king of the tablet hill, despite its age.

When the new one is released, I'm buying two.

There's some kind of obscure irony that the longevity of tablet hardware and software is having a negative effect on sales. Like netbooks, that could ultimately mean manufacturers lose interest in the form factor in favour of something with higher revenues.

The tablet would have doomed itself by being too user friendly.

My parents recently bought a new Windows laptop because their modern iPad can't do all of the things they want. If tablet software can't compete with PC, then their sales are bound to go to zero as PCs like the Surface become more prevalent. Personally, I don't own one as my phablet does everything that I would want a tablet to do, and my PC and Kindle do the rest.

"In the past month, both Apple and Samsung have refreshed their flagship tablets for the first time since 2014"

The first sentence doesn't say it all? These things aren't cheap (for most of us) and people want the latest and greatest. Updates have been coming in the 6 month to 12 months window for phones/tech. I know I wait for releases to purchase hardware. It's the only way to ensure the longest support window, for one.

I use an ultrabook and a 6" phone. No need for a tablet. They are redundant.

My iPad collects dust. I use the iPhone Plus constantly though, which is nearly a tablet.

