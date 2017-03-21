It's simply true. I have a iPad 2 and iPad Air 2, and both run fine. The former still on iOS6, so it is fast. Most people who upgraded iPad 2/3 to iOS7+ regretted doing so, and replaced their device.
It's Apple's fault, if they want more sales they shouldn't fragment and confuse the customer with the whole iPad Air 2 not updating for years, than two iPad Pro models with higher price, and now the 9.7 model.
People want faster hardware and new features with every model, otherwise there is no reason to switch and replace an otherwise good working device. It's the same for smartphones, tabets, notebooks and PCs. Only that tablets are in-between phones and notebooks, and many people around the world just got their first access to internet and only own a smartphone. So no tablet and notebook sales from those.
If a brand stagnates, people start looking elsewhere for new more exciting devices. For example in China tier 1+2 cities the last 6 months there is a new trend, iPhone 7 was a big let down in their opinion, and so you see more and more high end Android phones - it happends very fast.
To manufacturers of phones/tablets/notebooks/desktop: produce new better models with new exiting features. Why is my 2010 notebook has the same spec as 2017 models, despite new ones that meet even the spec cost almost twice as much? Why is dual core in 2017 models still almost the only option? Where are the augmented reality camera features in smartphones and tablets?
Because of the performance drop, I had bought an iPad mini 4. After half a year I sold it because I simply didn’t use it often. I cannot imagine spending $400 on a new iPad. I will keep using my iPad 3 until it breaks. And I will not by a new iPad again. The OS and form factor is too limited to do any serious work on it. (I’m not going to buy a keyboard and stand for a tablet just to have a subpar laptop experience.)
But, the iPad is still too heavy to hold for extended periods, falls over all the time on its rubbish case if I keep it on the uneven bed, and I find the surface kickstand does the job much better. Or just a normal laptop. Even for playing music when I cook, laptops somehow have less friction.
The first-generation iPad did not support past iOS 5.1.1.
On the other hand its actually been a negative impact in regards to wanting to buy a iphone. Knowing that if apple ever force a update or accidently swipe a notification away we could be looking at slower devices is a incentive not to buy their iphone products.
She also is a happy owner of a non-retina iPad mini which is still chugging along.
As a developer, I find iOS to be a horrible operating system and very limited. If you want to surf the web or play games then the iPad is great for that. The same thing applies for Android tablets, however I find Android tablets to be slightly more developer friendly because you can hack them and access powerful applications.
Bottom line is tablets can never replace computers or laptops.
But Android tablets are also awful. Although I am primarily an Apple user and my wife uses an iPad, we bought an higher-end ASUS tablet based on Atom for me and our daughter (to watch cartoons on long car trips). The tablet came bloated with all kinds of nonsense apps, of which more than half cannot be removed or disabled. Android updates stopped after a year or so. It had an SD card slot, but it could only be used for a small subset of applications.
The Nexus 7 2013 that we owned was better in the lack of crapware department. But the last Android update was in 2015 (6.0.1).
After some iPads and the Nexus 7/ASUS adventures, I decided to stop using tablets completely. Laptops have become so light and compact that it's easy to take them to meetings (especially the MacBook 12" is great in this regard). As a bonus, I can just store my notes, etc. in plain text (org mode) in git, rather than being locked in some cloud silo.
Asus is king of crapware, never buy Asus.
can ANYONE recommend anything at least as good as a nexus7?
Samsung just released the next version of it, but I'm not sure how sold I am on the all glass design.
Said as a happy eee901 owner and user.
Man those things were the shit. I first learned Linux on my brand new EEE901
Sure, there's the Google Pixel C. It's got a top notch Tegra X1, but it hobbled itself by not including an SD card slot. Google Drive is nice, but I don't want to be beholden to Google for my files. And the Switch looks gimmicky (and sub-par).
So this far there's really no reason to move beyond the Nvidia Shield. At least not on the American Market.
Then Asian market is doing much better. They're cranking out some quality spec Core M tablets for $200 to $300. If American tablet sellers would get in on the trend, we might see a decent uptick in sales.
When the new one is released, I'm buying two.
The tablet would have doomed itself by being too user friendly.
The first sentence doesn't say it all? These things aren't cheap (for most of us) and people want the latest and greatest. Updates have been coming in the 6 month to 12 months window for phones/tech. I know I wait for releases to purchase hardware. It's the only way to ensure the longest support window, for one.
