- Stanford Professor
- Founding lead of the Google Brain project
- Author of one of the most famous and loved MOOC's
- Head of AI for Baidu, built up the AI team in both China and the US.
- Founder of Coursera
And I see from wikipedia that he and I are roughly the same age :(
Engineers are often seen as a cost center for most businesses, which means you'll eventually hit a compensation ceiling If you want to elevate yourself into one of the engineers you hear about that is able to break through the compensation ceiling then the below is one of the best ways to do so.....
> My team birthed one new business unit per year each of the last two years
If you can directly tie yourself to a Pnl then you'll always have more options than someone who is considered a cost center.
I hope that what ever he does, he takes some time of first if he needs it. I'd hate for someone like this to get burnt out.
This is an underrated point, and something I don't think most people outside of the high level Machine Learning/AI world take seriously.
It's also one of the biggest challenges for the industry going forward because of natural monopolies. I say that because if AI is electricity then data is the coal/oil that drives it.
The big technology players have a massive advantage in their ability to build and deploy tools that collect the data, and then bring it back to be turned into "electricity." If we aren't careful they will be the only groups who can make progress and show actual real world ML driven capabilities - making the barriers to entry even higher.
If you just look at the computer vision space, to do really good Machine Vision you need a LOT of novel image data and the primary platforms creating image content are largely owned by the top 5 players in the form of collection (smartphones) and warehousing (cloud servers).
I'm not sure if there are solutions here that make it possible for a lot of companies to do really well - everyone will just be bought up or out competed by the bigs once the big ones notice a threat on the horizon.
Data is important now, but when we have solved vision, speech, text and robotics to a decent degree, data won't matter as much. The great thing about AI is that we can cheaply copy already trained models or already labeled datasets. There aren't so many datasets needed to solve the most interesting and financially profitable few problems. Of course, there will always be fringe projects where more data is needed, but the main applications will be in the commons. You can copy an AI model if you can talk to it (use it to produce sample outputs). Any model could be copied in a dataset and transferred into another model. The great thing about machine learning is that it learns directly from data, so it's cheap to copy by tracing the inputs and outputs of other public AIs, just as current AIs are taught by tracing the inputs and outputs of people (supervision).
In the former case we are taking data, labeling it, then using it to build our nets and models. You are correct to an extent that it's a usable model once trained and that data is less important.
However, equally if not more important is the data that is being put into the net to come out as a result/action. Arguably this data comes through the same pipe as training data - and the pipes are similarly limited. So its ALWAYS important because you can't take an action or classify or otherwise without it.
When you add in the reinforcement mechanism, or later unsupervised techniques then those data mechanisms blur between training and action data so the point is moot. It's not a one run process in the long run, it's iterative and always evolving based on the user.
Baidu is now one of the few companies with world-class expertise
in every major AI area: speech, NLP, computer vision, machine learning,
knowledge graph.
There's a lot of room to apply machine learning to solve actual problems that many people have, but often its unclear that doing so would end up with results that are significantly better than traditional approaches; or how to achieve those results, tangibly.
I'm sure we haven't heard the last of Andrew Ng; there are a lot of people who want those sorts of skills.
>I will also explore new ways to support all of you in the global AI community, so that we can all work together to bring this AI-powered society to fruition.
It is true that AI is the new electricity which will change practically everything in our lives and it is good to see that alliances like OpenAI are forming to democratize the knowledge, this is because giant companies hold a monopoly, they are the only ones who have the sufficient data to do any meaningful research at all.
Very true! I hope he joins OpenAI and helps achieve their mission [1]. It would be a huge boost to their efforts.
[1] https://openai.com/blog/introducing-openai/
I hope that what ever he does, he takes some time of first if he needs it. I'd hate for someone like this to get burnt out.
