Increased Lateral Separation Urged as A380’s Wake Flips Challenger 604
(
flyingmag.com
)
1 point
by
phumbe
51 minutes ago
phumbe
49 minutes ago
This article provides a brief follow-up of a story covered in a recent post here.
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13890618
