Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Increased Lateral Separation Urged as A380’s Wake Flips Challenger 604 (flyingmag.com)
1 point by phumbe 51 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





This article provides a brief follow-up of a story covered in a recent post here.

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13890618

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: