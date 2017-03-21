Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Most Americans have never eaten beef grown on a family farm where its grass fed, no hormones nor antibiotics ... even store bought expensive organic beef pales in comparison ... family friends own such a wholesome farm and I can say their beef is incredible and its not even beef cattle its Swiss Brown and Jerseys which are milk cows ... even beef from high end restaurants is no match for beef from such a caring gentle farm ... the quality of beef has suffered greatly in the name of profits due to industrial scale multinationals who dominate the mass market

I would eat more beef, but the beef I've had in recent years tastes bad to me.

On visits overseas though the beef tastes good, so it's not that my tastes have changed.

I've pretty much given it up and switched to bison and ostrich, both which are good. I also think horse is not too bad, but it's not generally available in the US. I hope none of these become popular though because the factory farming industry will surely find a way to ruin them as well.

Have you tried rabbit? It's also hard to find in the US, but it is delicious if you like lean red meat.

I've mostly cut out beef from my diet, but that's mostly because chicken is cheaper and because beef tends to be a bit fattier.

Helping against climate change is a nice bonus all the same.

A significant percentage of the US beef herd is raised on range lands where they are a critical part of the natural ecosystem (replacing bison in that niche primarily). I have long argued that a moderate reduction in American beef consumption would allow the demand to be satisfied entirely with ecologically necessary cattle herds, which I view as a win-win. Ecosystem stays healthy and people don't have to give up beef entirely.

People tend to focus on feedlot beef but there is also a lot of range beef in the US. Absolutists on both sides tend to ignore the fact that balanced ecologically sound options exist.

Isn't almost all range beef "finished" in feedlots? And feedlots are 50% of muscle mass? And the point is that it produces cheaper beef than all-grass? That doesn't bode well for achieving a balanced, ecologically sound option.

Why not get rid of beef and graze bison? There's wild bison in Canada, as well as ranched bison. Cattle aren't natural to the ecosystem.

The consumption could be cut in half if we start eating the whole animal again. Eating just muscle tissue is so wasteful.

Many of the other parts are even more unhealthy though. E.g. you can eat the skin, and it's considered a delicacy in Ghana and South Africa, but it's not exactly good for you. Especially when it's doused in poison to keep insects off the cows.

C.f. these videos on Ponmo: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=ponmo

Also, where did all the USDA prime meat go? I remember being a kid and seeing USDA prime in every grocery store as the standard meat for sale. Choice/select was always in a corner... Now when you go into any grocery store, USDA prime is missing or you need to ask for it. I believe only Costco sells it locally for me.

Butcher shops and Costco are the only two places I see prime anymore.

Restaurants and Costco.

China?

Beef is expensive. Which is strange considering the factory nature of it, plus the subsidies on the feed.

Raising cattle requires a lot of land (both for the cattle themselves and to grow the feed they eat). Land is a finite resource.

Depends on what you're buying. "Good" cuts of steak are expensive, but chicken breast is more expensive than hamburg, which is oddly more expensive than "lesser" cuts of steak or roasts. Chicken thighs tend to be dirt cheap, but so is pork.

It doesn't make a ton of sense to me, but that's how it is. I like the taste of chuck steaks and London broils, so I'm glad those are some of the cheapest options.

The title feels a bit misleading. Americans are eating less beef because it is more expensive. As a side effect (not a significant motivator in and of itself), this is helping the fight against climate change. The increased price has definitely driven down beef consumption in my house.

We took "helping fight against climate change" out of the title. Normally we'd ask the submitter not to editorialize but I suspect this was just NYT up to its usual title tricks.

Definitely. With the recent oversupply of beef (as well as dairy products) and subsequent price drop, I would not be surprised to see this trend reverse.

Chicken is better than beef, both in flavor and versatility.

I prefer chicken enchiladas from some Mexican restaurants and very much prefer beef enchiladas in others. It depends on the quality and how it's prepared...

