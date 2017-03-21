reply
What does that mean?
Im interested in hearing some insight on this.
- 3 months of intense focus on product and growth with feedback
- access to and advice from YC partners
- community of other founders in the batch who are going through similar issues
- access to other YC founders (partnerships, advice, etc.)
- social proof to investors, press, customers of having done YC
I was in line for the Nintendo Switch and I got to talking with a contractor who deals with and hires carpenters, tile guys, plumbers, etc - and you wouldn't believe the shit this guy had to put up with to finish a project.
His workflow was all over the place out of necessity and he paid around $500/month on software alone, not to mention the wasted time. I was thinking of building something like Fibo for these guys, this is gold! Best of luck to them for real. They can change the quality of lives for contractors and for their clients.
I wonder what would black women say if there was an app "Social community for white women's hairstyles", would not it be considered racist?
To be clear (and I will own up to being not fully knowledge on this topic myself): many black women have very different hair than women of other races. The way they style it is different, the treatments they get are different, the products they use are different, and the issues they face are different.
All of this is underepresented in most media today. Most social sites about hairstyles are white women's hairstyles sites by virtue of what they cover, even if it isn't their stated aim.
This is a totally uncontroversial concept in most situations and markets, but somehow when race is involved people start behaving very oddly. A site specifically targeting white women isn't automatically racist, no. But such a site is not logical by any assessment of the current market. So absent that logic, people look for other reasons, and when you're targeting a specific race, and the economically dominant one at that, you're opening yourself up to such questions.
Car insurance vs. Electric car insurance. To me it would make sense to highlight that the new company is targeting a particular market.
