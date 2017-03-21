Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Startups that debuted at Y Combinator W17 Demo Day 2 (techcrunch.com)
45 points by tyre 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite





I personally know the team trying to build the first production electric plane. One of the team members is an ex-engineer from NASA who was fired after trying to resuscitate one of the former kan-jis. Kudos to them !

> resuscitate one of the former kan-jis

What does that mean?

I was just about to ask about them. I'm curious how YC works with companies like them and Boom Supersonic. They get in, and are given $120k in seed funding. Then what? You can't build aircraft with $120k.

Im interested in hearing some insight on this.

For most teams, YC's financial investment is the least valuable part of the program. Much more valuable:

- 3 months of intense focus on product and growth with feedback

- access to and advice from YC partners

- community of other founders in the batch who are going through similar issues

- access to other YC founders (partnerships, advice, etc.)

- social proof to investors, press, customers of having done YC

Sure, but they still need to build a plane, and not just any plane, but an aircraft never before built. What do you think their game plan is moving forward?

Out of all of these the only one that really interests me is Fibo. https://www.fiboapp.com/

I was in line for the Nintendo Switch and I got to talking with a contractor who deals with and hires carpenters, tile guys, plumbers, etc - and you wouldn't believe the shit this guy had to put up with to finish a project.

His workflow was all over the place out of necessity and he paid around $500/month on software alone, not to mention the wasted time. I was thinking of building something like Fibo for these guys, this is gold! Best of luck to them for real. They can change the quality of lives for contractors and for their clients.

Thank you for that comment. Means a lot! I'm one of the founders of Fibo and would be happy to chat more about what we're doing anytime. zane @ fiboapp.com

I know what resuscitate means; I don't understand kan-ji here.

> "Tress – A social community for black women’s hairstyles"

I wonder what would black women say if there was an app "Social community for white women's hairstyles", would not it be considered racist?

reply


This is simply a play for a specific, smaller market that isn't adequately covered today.

To be clear (and I will own up to being not fully knowledge on this topic myself): many black women have very different hair than women of other races. The way they style it is different, the treatments they get are different, the products they use are different, and the issues they face are different.

All of this is underepresented in most media today. Most social sites about hairstyles are white women's hairstyles sites by virtue of what they cover, even if it isn't their stated aim.

This is a totally uncontroversial concept in most situations and markets, but somehow when race is involved people start behaving very oddly. A site specifically targeting white women isn't automatically racist, no. But such a site is not logical by any assessment of the current market. So absent that logic, people look for other reasons, and when you're targeting a specific race, and the economically dominant one at that, you're opening yourself up to such questions.

I'm a white female who grew up where there were no (at the time) African or other-similar-haired women. Not Paris, New York or London safe to say. It was only after spending time in the U.S. that I was introduced to things such as weaves, nappy hair, extensions, wigs.. it goes on. A huge industry and it's completely different from how I and my fellow-caucasian friends approach hair, which is essentially shampoo, condition & blow dry with a variety of products to create and fix shape. It's a different world.

I'm not sure. Forget black and white. Just imagine an underserved market, it makes business sense to highlight the difference:

Car insurance vs. Electric car insurance. To me it would make sense to highlight that the new company is targeting a particular market.

This breaks the HN guideline against bringing up same-old flamewars. Please don't do this here.

https://news.ycombinator.com/newsguidelines.html

There's an asymmetry you're not recognizing. Focusing on a subgroup is a niche, while focusing on the majority while excluding a subgroup is discriminatory. Which even then, might be okay, were it not for the history of oppressive discrimination.

