Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Catching a ball in virtual reality (youtube.com)
2 points by jparise 29 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Very interesting applications of virtual reality (and AFAICT it could just as well be augmented reality in this case): The user catches a ball based on visualizations of the ball, its predicted trajectory, its predicted target, and different combinations of those factors.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: