Catching a ball in virtual reality
2 points
by
jparise
34 minutes ago
hackuser
8 minutes ago
Very interesting applications of virtual reality (and AFAICT it could just as well be augmented reality in this case): The user catches a ball based on visualizations of the ball, its predicted trajectory, its predicted target, and different combinations of those factors.
