Somewhat gratifying to know the origin of their bizarre, 90s-era retro company name:
> I had contacts in the United States through the bulletin-board system scene, and one of my friends from the BBS recommended a game wholesaler. We started importing CDs, and initially Michał was selling them at the computer market on the weekends. Initially, we got them from any channel we could. I remember one of our first contacts was a company called Just CDs in Anaheim. I was just on the phone, ordering games like, "Five units of Indiana Jones. Two units of Day of the Tentacle." After three months of this sort of incubation, in the gray zone so to speak, we said, "Hey, it's going well. Let's start a company."
> And that's why it's called CD Projekt?
> Exactly, because we were the first with CDs. And then, you know, we slowly learned how the industry worked. We went for the first time to the Consumer Electronics Show. We were in heaven.
