git log --author="tlbonnette@gmail.com" --since=1.days
You can of course tweak the way that git log outputs too, to make it more readable.
Something like:
git log --pretty=format:%Cred%h%Creset -%C(yellow)%d%Creset %s %Cgreen(%cr) %C(bold blue)<%an>%Creset --abbrev-commit
can make it quite pretty.
day = log --all --abbrev-commit --date-order --date=relative --since='one day ago' --stat
day-more = log --all --abbrev-commit --date-order --date=relative --since='one day ago' -p -w
weekend = log --all --abbrev-commit --date-order --date=relative --since='three days ago' --stat
weekend-more = log --all --abbrev-commit --date-order --date=relative --since='three days ago' -p -w
His examples seem …prolific. I mildly hope his tool outputs something like "No commits for this author; must be out shaving the yaks" on the days when someone has nothing to commit. Perhaps he is working on a nicer code base than I.
