Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Find out what you, or someone on your team, did on the last working day (github.com)
12 points by sdomino 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Plain old `git log` can handle most of this, if you care less for a nice interface.

git log --author="tlbonnette@gmail.com" --since=1.days

You can of course tweak the way that git log outputs too, to make it more readable.

Something like:

git log --pretty=format:%Cred%h%Creset -%C(yellow)%d%Creset %s %Cgreen(%cr) %C(bold blue)<%an>%Creset --abbrev-commit

can make it quite pretty.

reply


While I don't disagree, I still value tools like what the author posted. git log is a pretty powerful thing, and can do a lot of things; sometimes, it can do so much as to make it harder to see what you should do with it, and it's nice to see people's wrappers — even thin ones — that handle concrete use cases like this.

His examples seem …prolific. I mildly hope his tool outputs something like "No commits for this author; must be out shaving the yaks" on the days when someone has nothing to commit. Perhaps he is working on a nicer code base than I.

reply


This tool wraps git log and offers multiple repository logging.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: