|
|GoDaddy Android App Is in QA MODE?
|
2 points by _ao789 26 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Has anybody else noticed that the GoDaddy Android App (automatically updated on my phone last night) is in QA MODE?
As you use the app there are Toast notifications and UI elements that say "QA MODE" and have debugging information all over the place!
Has GoDaddy submitted a wrong build to the Play Store perhaps?
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact