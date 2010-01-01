It's very useful to have a consistent mental model of classes, methods, variable lifetimes, etc. early on.
Of course, if you're teaching yourself to program (or recommending a language for self-teaching) then Java probably isn't the way to go. However, with a competent teacher, fundamental Java knowledge can be invaluable.
I can firmly recall in my CS 101 class where they were teaching basic programming using Java, and the teacher seriously told us "just put static in all of your method declarations, don't worry about why yet otherwise you won't be able to use them in your main".
...didn't fully learn what static meant until over a year in my programming career.
I'm genuinely curious, I sat through an intro to programming & follow-up course in PHP and that line of thinking seemed to confuse the students. They weren't sure of what a function was even though they were using functions! The professor never got around to explaining OO or any fundamentals.
What an amazing experience to read Papert's[1] Mind Storms[2] as an adult to understand the profound thinking behind Logo.
Why not teach Logo as the first programming language?
