GraphQL: A Tutorial for Getting Started (Hello World)
jobstart.com
24 points
by
ztratar
1 hour ago
3 comments
thebigredgeek
42 minutes ago
Author here, I'm happy to answer questions about GraphQL if anyone has them!
wehadfun
36 minutes ago
How does GraphQL compare to OData?
thebigredgeek
32 minutes ago
Interesting, I don't think I've ever used OData. It looks like OData is similar to JSONAPI? GraphQL is strictly a specification and query language for making queries against your API in the same way that your backend makes queries against your database. You can grab as much data as you want in a single request, as you can with certain RESTful protocols like JSONAPI. However, with GraphQL, you don't really have to roll your own protocol implementation. You simply define functions that handle certain portions of your operations by making calls to your model layer or service layer. I would choose GraphQL over JSONAPI any day.
