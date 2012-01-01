I waited until I checked out the hospital, and the nurse took my information down. For my situation, I have to follow up with specialist. The clinic received my medical information and the referral from the hospital. The clinic also got the typo from the hospital, plus the wrong insurance information, as well as the wrong cell phone number. I was amazed at the wrong insurance (hospital gave them my dental insurance, but I received a notice from my health insurance regarding my hospital admission before I visited the clinic). How funny.
What a joke. While I was getting admitted into the hospital for a few nights, the nurses had to pair up and figure out how to enter data into the system. The program looks like Excel except it isn't. In some cases you have to enter the data in a different column, in some cases you have to enter 0, in some cases you leave it out. The nurses kept saying "oh I remember you have to do this to get around this issue."
When I met with the nurse practitioner the next day, he couldn't log into his system. I told him I work as a DevOps and he was curious about my role. Then he said he has to call the IT support (managed solution) somewhere in Tennessee and all the vendor would say is try again later). Yeah, after meeting 30 minutes he was able to login.
Here is the thing - typo could ruin life, typo can take away people's money and time fixing error. Insurance, Social Security, government IDs, Diploma, etc.
There is no reason, in my funny but pretty frustrating anecdote, for hospital to run so inefficient, relying on systems built by incompetent people, product dedicated by policy makers or administrators who really are out of touch with real life (they don't use the system).
You know, I am angry, I want to reform hospital software system.
When I told them about it, their response was pretty much "Oh, too bad - once that username is created, it is there for life. You will have to shut down that account and create a new one", meaning I lose all the benefits I got from the promotional transfer.
So I just put up with a wrong first name whenever I sign on or ask for support from them. I still think it is strange that some second or third level support engineer can't just change that info in the database for me, after the proper authentication. I can't believe that something so easy to create over the phone can be so hard to change over the phone.
Regulatory, perhaps?
I've likewise been extremely interested in reforming EMRs. It's a precarious field to get into, but I am definitely very interested in pursuing it (perhaps after medical school, though).
But this case happened in the UK, not the US. After he was "arrested" this man appears to have spent a grand total of three weeks "living with his mother". After these three weeks, his laptop was returned to him by the police and he had been cleared from all charges. However, he laments that "because of what happened" he's suffering of PTSD and he's unable to go back to work. That during the three weeks he was away, his younger son would cry. That the £60k compensation he received from the police for the mistake it's not enough, since he "didn't even get two and a half years' wage". That he hasn't had his day in court, and he needs the world to know he's not a paedophile. The events happened six years ago.
I might be underestimating the impact on one's life and mental health of this kind of things. But this story smells of trying to get a better deal or of some deeper personal issue.
For 3 weeks everyone around you assumes you're guilty. How do you prove the absence of pornography in your life when the police have all your equipment?
Yes, it could have been much worse. No, I'm not shocked that it was devastating.
(Update: forgot to add, I imagine there's a very real fear during those three weeks that you'll be permanently separated from your children.)
Here's the reason, for anyone else having difficulty to find it.
The real IP the police were after belonged to someone else living in a different house.
And without excusing police conduct or eliding his real distress, I'd also point out that his life was perhaps also ruined by having a peadophile for a partner...
It's also scary how, due to the persistence of (mis)information on the internet, it is possible to end up with (either undeserved or at least excessive) notoriety that follows you across the world with little chance of escape. Who the hell is going to hire someone when a google search of their name mentions that they were arrested on pedophilia charges? Never mind whether they were innocent.
[edit: as another poster pointed out, it seems his partner was not the pedophile, but rather that their shared IP address, which was registered to her, was the incorrectly entered value]
To be fair, the phrasing of the paragraph when this fact was introduced was hard to parse.
> The IP address passed on corresponded to an internet account held by Nigel's partner. But it had been typed incorrectly, with an extra digit added by mistake.
The typo resulted in a representation his partner's IP.
i.e.:
1.1.1.2 //intended target
1.1.1.12 //the partner's
