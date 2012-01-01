Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
'My life was ruined by a typo' (bbc.co.uk)
68 points by petercooper 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 17 comments | favorite





I was recently hospitlized. The EMT took my id card and entered my name incorrectly (YUEK as opposed to YEUK). I told the nurse and she said there is nothing she can do about it until I check out the hospital.

I waited until I checked out the hospital, and the nurse took my information down. For my situation, I have to follow up with specialist. The clinic received my medical information and the referral from the hospital. The clinic also got the typo from the hospital, plus the wrong insurance information, as well as the wrong cell phone number. I was amazed at the wrong insurance (hospital gave them my dental insurance, but I received a notice from my health insurance regarding my hospital admission before I visited the clinic). How funny.

What a joke. While I was getting admitted into the hospital for a few nights, the nurses had to pair up and figure out how to enter data into the system. The program looks like Excel except it isn't. In some cases you have to enter the data in a different column, in some cases you have to enter 0, in some cases you leave it out. The nurses kept saying "oh I remember you have to do this to get around this issue."

When I met with the nurse practitioner the next day, he couldn't log into his system. I told him I work as a DevOps and he was curious about my role. Then he said he has to call the IT support (managed solution) somewhere in Tennessee and all the vendor would say is try again later). Yeah, after meeting 30 minutes he was able to login.

Here is the thing - typo could ruin life, typo can take away people's money and time fixing error. Insurance, Social Security, government IDs, Diploma, etc.

There is no reason, in my funny but pretty frustrating anecdote, for hospital to run so inefficient, relying on systems built by incompetent people, product dedicated by policy makers or administrators who really are out of touch with real life (they don't use the system).

You know, I am angry, I want to reform hospital software system.

reply


I am amazed that a lot of systems don't allow changing of information once entered. I signed up with a new ISP a couple of years ago - one of the biggest ISPs in Australia, and during the phone conversation to set up my plan, the operator heard my first name wrong, substituting a 'v' with a 'b'. I didn't realise during the call (because, well, it IS hard to pick up that nuance audibly) until they sent me my sign on links which of course had the typo in my username. Billing information is also all wrong.

When I told them about it, their response was pretty much "Oh, too bad - once that username is created, it is there for life. You will have to shut down that account and create a new one", meaning I lose all the benefits I got from the promotional transfer.

So I just put up with a wrong first name whenever I sign on or ask for support from them. I still think it is strange that some second or third level support engineer can't just change that info in the database for me, after the proper authentication. I can't believe that something so easy to create over the phone can be so hard to change over the phone.

reply


Immutability of names may be a perceived benefit and a feature, vs. simply poor UX.

Regulatory, perhaps?

reply


Typos in ID codes are usually prevented by appending a checksum. But what about reforming names? We could append a checksum to them also :)

reply


I've seen all of these situations thousands of times, and I don't even work in a hospital (yet). There has not existed a single EMR I've ever seen that makes any sense whatsoever to the individuals using it. I understand it from the bigger picture, but when things are directly impacting patient care, something needs to be done.

I've likewise been extremely interested in reforming EMRs. It's a precarious field to get into, but I am definitely very interested in pursuing it (perhaps after medical school, though).

reply


I can relate: a good part of my morning was ruined by typing "RAILS_ENv" instead of "RAILS_ENV"...

reply


Reminds me of Tuttle/Buttle mishap in Terry Gilliam's Brazil movie. Life imitates (dystopian) art.

reply


Ha I came here to say this when there was only 1 comment on the page, and you beat me to it. Great movie... too bad we're actually living in it?

reply


Related story: The leak of John Podesta's (Hillary Clinton's campaign manager) emails was caused by their IT support person replying that a phishing email was 'legitimate' when intending to type 'illegitimate', a very serious typo!

reply


I read this bracing myself for the usual kafkaesque story of somebody jailed for months or years on a groundless charge, going through endless sloppy trials, hysterical sentencing, and the predictable tragic consequences on career, relations, together with the trauma and abuse of being jailed.

But this case happened in the UK, not the US. After he was "arrested" this man appears to have spent a grand total of three weeks "living with his mother". After these three weeks, his laptop was returned to him by the police and he had been cleared from all charges. However, he laments that "because of what happened" he's suffering of PTSD and he's unable to go back to work. That during the three weeks he was away, his younger son would cry. That the £60k compensation he received from the police for the mistake it's not enough, since he "didn't even get two and a half years' wage". That he hasn't had his day in court, and he needs the world to know he's not a paedophile. The events happened six years ago.

I might be underestimating the impact on one's life and mental health of this kind of things. But this story smells of trying to get a better deal or of some deeper personal issue.

reply


When you work with troubled youth, an accusation of child pornography is almost as bad as it can possibly be. Since the police didn't give him an explanation for the mistake up front, I'm sure he lived under a cloud of suspicion after that, hence the concern about being alone with young women.

For 3 weeks everyone around you assumes you're guilty. How do you prove the absence of pornography in your life when the police have all your equipment?

Yes, it could have been much worse. No, I'm not shocked that it was devastating.

(Update: forgot to add, I imagine there's a very real fear during those three weeks that you'll be permanently separated from your children.)

reply


>South Yorkshire Police were informed by colleagues in Hertfordshire that they had identified an IP address from which more than 100 indecent images of children had been shared in April that year. The IP address passed on corresponded to an internet account held by Nigel's partner. But it had been typed incorrectly, with an extra digit added by mistake.

Here's the reason, for anyone else having difficulty to find it.

reply


The story needlessly confuses the issue of the wrong IP address with the fact that his actual internet account was owned by his partner. The two have nothing to do with each other.

The real IP the police were after belonged to someone else living in a different house.

reply


So not NATted IP? Not sure I understand how a typo in the IP could point to someone at the same residence.

And without excusing police conduct or eliding his real distress, I'd also point out that his life was perhaps also ruined by having a peadophile for a partner...

reply


Sure, but it's always much more frustrating and disappointing when those tasked with protecting the innocent end up ruining innocent lives. In particular, it's frustrating that better auditing procedures and transparency would prevent things like this from happening.

It's also scary how, due to the persistence of (mis)information on the internet, it is possible to end up with (either undeserved or at least excessive) notoriety that follows you across the world with little chance of escape. Who the hell is going to hire someone when a google search of their name mentions that they were arrested on pedophilia charges? Never mind whether they were innocent.

[edit: as another poster pointed out, it seems his partner was not the pedophile, but rather that their shared IP address, which was registered to her, was the incorrectly entered value]

reply


It appears you misinterpreted the case. His partner's IP address was the one that was mistakenly entered into a system when a typo was introduced. She had nothing to do with it, nor did he.

To be fair, the phrasing of the paragraph when this fact was introduced was hard to parse.

> The IP address passed on corresponded to an internet account held by Nigel's partner. But it had been typed incorrectly, with an extra digit added by mistake.

The typo resulted in a representation his partner's IP.

i.e.:

1.1.1.2 //intended target 1.1.1.12 //the partner's

reply


The incorrect IP was assigned to his partner. The "correct" IP, presumably of the criminal, was someone else entirely apparently.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: