Founder Stories: Leah Culver of Breaker (YC W17) (ycombinator.com)
16 points by craigcannon 1 hour ago | 2 comments





Woah! Cool to see Leah Culver is still around building stuff. Remember her from the Pownce days.

how would `an iOS app for listening to podcasts focused on social discovery` make money? I couldn't find that question in the interview.

