This Wii emulator lets you buy actual games from Nintendo’s Shop Channel (arstechnica.com)
1 point by donatj 10 minutes ago





I've been overwhelmingly impressed with Dolphin as of late. Their progress on GameCube games has been particularly impressive; I was able to play through TimeSplitters: Future Perfect recently.

After this update, I wonder how long before Nintendo blocks Dolphin traffic.

