This Wii emulator lets you buy actual games from Nintendo’s Shop Channel
1 point
by
donatj
10 minutes ago
tombert
7 minutes ago
I've been overwhelmingly impressed with Dolphin as of late. Their progress on GameCube games has been particularly impressive; I was able to play through TimeSplitters: Future Perfect recently.
After this update, I wonder how long before Nintendo blocks Dolphin traffic.
