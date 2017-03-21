Hacker News
Uber’s Messy Breakup Complicates Search for COO
bloomberg.com
1 point
ziszis
8 minutes ago
1 comment
ziszis
7 minutes ago
"Possible targets floated by investors include Thomas Staggs, the former COO at Walt Disney Co.; Tim Armstrong, CEO of Verizon Communications Inc.’s AOL; and John Martin, CEO of Time Warner Inc.’s Turner, said a person familiar with the matter. The three men declined to comment."
