LastPass RCE vulnerability fixed
(
chromium.org
)
12 points
by
sp332
39 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
5 comments
|
favorite
emn13
1 minute ago
I've got to say, this attack looks a little too obvious; that doesn't reflect well on lastpass.
reply
sp332
31 minutes ago
Apparently this was fixed server-side and does not require any update to the client. However the default version on addons.mozilla.org is very old for some reason, so if you are running 3.x it wouldn't hurt to download the latest. You can get it either from LastPass's website directly or from
https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/lastpass-pass...
reply
koolba
19 minutes ago
Looks like this was discovered by the same guy that discovered CloudFail. That dude is amazing.
reply
puzzle
4 minutes ago
He also found vulnerabilities in many more security products out there. At some point, years ago, Microsoft became very hostile toward him, but things seem to be better now.
reply
yeukhon
12 minutes ago
Well, this is Project Zero, the security researchers working there are highly competent, but I do agree this guy is amazing. I wonder what kind of methodology do they use to even come up with these attacks.
reply
