LastPass RCE vulnerability fixed (chromium.org)
12 points by sp332 39 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





I've got to say, this attack looks a little too obvious; that doesn't reflect well on lastpass.

Apparently this was fixed server-side and does not require any update to the client. However the default version on addons.mozilla.org is very old for some reason, so if you are running 3.x it wouldn't hurt to download the latest. You can get it either from LastPass's website directly or from https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/lastpass-pass...

Looks like this was discovered by the same guy that discovered CloudFail. That dude is amazing.

He also found vulnerabilities in many more security products out there. At some point, years ago, Microsoft became very hostile toward him, but things seem to be better now.

Well, this is Project Zero, the security researchers working there are highly competent, but I do agree this guy is amazing. I wonder what kind of methodology do they use to even come up with these attacks.

