Anyways, I used Fakespot on a lot of these listings and it was pretty interesting to see just how many had questionable and outright blatantly fake reviews. Found the one I wanted, almost $20 and a couple of hours later. The flashlight definitely lived up to what it promised but I can't help but wonder if it would've just been easier to do this at a brick and mortar retail spot, like Fry's Electronics.
It's even worse for the Fulfilled by Amazon people-- there have been DVD resellers selling >$40k/mo legitimately getting banned because pirated items are being shipped to fulfill the same listings.
I've choosing to buy from smaller sites to be more assured of quality-- especially for commonly faked items like batteries and replacement parts.
Then saw that maybe one of the Twitterati has guessed it right:
@marziah: Wait, how? Is someone copying the book and using Amazon as the printer? And they don't screen their direct prints?
https://www.google.com/search?q=python+for+kids+pdf
First result. Google docs. Free book.
Edit: Not sure if modded down for pointing out Google is pirating the book in nearly the same way as Amazon (HN loves Google, it can do no wrong) or if it's because I linked to Google's pirate link (Oh no! You're bankrupting the author, dirty commenter!).
This was (and still is) 1 major factor holding me back from trying to publish a technical book. They are so easily pirated.
