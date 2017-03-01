On the one hand I'm happy they added this, so we don't have to do it programmatically.
On the other hand it took them what, 9 years? It's bizarre that it shipped without the ability to do that in layout.
reply
I keep hoping that Google will figure out a solution to that (restrict access to Play Services, say). Until then, I guess I'll continue targeting API 16.
Android has gone all the way from A to O (15 versions) but still can't do what the first gen iPod touch could do.
Some people simply do not care about something, that might be a pet feature of someone else.
https://code.google.com/p/android/issues/list?can=2&q=NDK&so...
On the one hand I'm happy they added this, so we don't have to do it programmatically.
On the other hand it took them what, 9 years? It's bizarre that it shipped without the ability to do that in layout.
reply