Developer Preview of Android O (googleblog.com)
> Fonts are now a fully supported resource type in Android O. Apps can now use fonts in XML layouts

On the one hand I'm happy they added this, so we don't have to do it programmatically.

On the other hand it took them what, 9 years? It's bizarre that it shipped without the ability to do that in layout.

Too bad the OEMs don't keep up. Only 2% of devices have Android 7 (N). http://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/android-distribution-new...

I look at these previews as an example of things to come 3 years from now.

I keep hoping that Google will figure out a solution to that (restrict access to Play Services, say). Until then, I guess I'll continue targeting API 16.

That is the solution, the contract for accessing Play Services already has quite a few clauses, requiring updates would just be yet another requirement for accessing Play Services.

> AAudio API for Pro Audio

Android has gone all the way from A to O (15 versions) but still can't do what the first gen iPod touch could do.

And vice versia, iOS today still cannot do few things, that the first Android could.

Some people simply do not care about something, that might be a pet feature of someone else.

And the NDK developer experience is still pretty awful compared with what C and C++ developers have at their disposal on iOS and UWP SDKs.

https://code.google.com/p/android/issues/list?can=2&q=NDK&so...

Also https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13924269.

Wi-Fi Aware looks cool. Something like this has been sorely needed for things like Chromecast setup and local multiplayer games. Has anyone out there used it, or are there no supported devices yet?

How is it different to WiFi Direct? Aren't there quite a lot of these wifi-without-base-station standards, but they never seem to work or take off?

