Paxos in 25 Lines (mit.edu)
This is missing what to me is the most important part of the algorithm: a quorum of acceptors must propagate writes to the learners. With just what's shown here, you're not tolerant to network partitions that cause a subset of the "accept" messages to be lost.

That process can of course be optimized in a number of ways that drastically cut down on the network overhead as compared to the naive MxN write pattern, but what's written here is not safe on its own.

    1	proposer(v):
    2    while not decided:
    2	    choose n, unique and higher than any n seen so far
26 lines.

It's pseudocode, so not really only 26 lines as it needs some more supporting functions to "choose n, unique and..." and other stuff to make setting variable states atomic.

Good way to explain the algo though.

I realize this is pseudocode, but I still feel like the bigger challenge is not in implementing a theoretically correct Paxos, but a production-ready one. It's probably pretty well-known the Chubby[1] team's experiences dealing with unexpected complexity from using Paxos in production.

1: https://static.googleusercontent.com/media/research.google.c...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paxos_(computer_science)

Here's a version I wrote in C++ for ScalienDB about 5-6 years ago, this startup has since folded so it's dead code:

https://github.com/scalien/scaliendb/tree/master/src/Framewo...

Paxos: for replicating data

PaxosLease: for negotiating a lease, eg. leader

Quorum: pluggable "majority" rules, not that important

ReplicatedLog: use Paxos for each append, initiated by leader

