Second of all, correct me if I am wrong, but you do not seem to be factoring in your time (16 working days) or any kind of opportunity cost required to produce the content?
reply
Like the author, I am wary of self-help type stuff but would be enthusiastic about finance and marketing.
Would love to see someone else take those projects on as well.
Appreciate the comment :)
https://news.ycombinator.com/showhn.html
Second of all, correct me if I am wrong, but you do not seem to be factoring in your time (16 working days) or any kind of opportunity cost required to produce the content?
reply