Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I built a profitable business with a $100 budget (gaps.com)
15 points by viperchill 41 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite





First of all, congratulations on your success and experience.

Second of all, correct me if I am wrong, but you do not seem to be factoring in your time (16 working days) or any kind of opportunity cost required to produce the content?

reply


How's that lemonade stand holding up?

reply


Can another reader please pick up on the first two discarded ideas and follow those? Those sound great!

Like the author, I am wary of self-help type stuff but would be enthusiastic about finance and marketing.

reply


Thanks @startupdiscuss

Would love to see someone else take those projects on as well.

Appreciate the comment :)

reply


Wait, what? You sold ads on a podcast where you read articles you found on medium aloud?

reply


I know what you're thinking: I prefer to read, so maybe you should start a business where you transcribe the words onto text so people can read it!

reply


Yep, with permission from all of the authors :)

reply


That Travis guy spent a nice $100. Cheap money for hacker news front page!

reply


We took "Show HN" out of the title. A blog post is not a Show HN.

https://news.ycombinator.com/showhn.html

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: