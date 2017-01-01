Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A new kind of doctor's office could lead to cheaper prescriptions (businessinsider.com)
11 points by walterbell 1 hour ago





Reminds me of my grandfather's office -- he was the only doctor in town and he dispensed all the drugs.

I think this is great. Like many things it can have scale problems: in countries where doctors dispense drugs directly (like Japan), prescriptions are higher. But that's hardly the problem in this case!

(After my GF died my mum collected all this stuff. He had a file for re-sharpening his needles after they had been boiled. Ouch! He opened his practice around 1930 and worked for a subsequent 50 years, through wars and foreign occupation.)

