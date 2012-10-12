Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A simple command allows the CIA to commandeer vulnerable Cisco switches (arstechnica.com)
24 points by rbanffy 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Critical vulnerabilities in Cisco products that the CIA can exploit?

"Cisco vice president of services Mike Quinn, a former CIA operations officer, ..." [0]

"After retiring with 30+ years of service from the Agency, I spent several years as adviser to Cisco System’s Chief Security Officer, and I found Cisco was doing great work; they’re one of the backbones of the internet." [1]

Imagine that.

[0] http://www.networkworld.com/article/2223473/data-center/cisc...

[1] https://www.forbes.com/sites/realspin/2012/10/12/what-do-for...

reply


"Computer Scientists Hate Him"

reply


Thank god only the CIA knows the "simple command".

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: