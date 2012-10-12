"Cisco vice president of services Mike Quinn, a former CIA operations officer, ..." [0]
"After retiring with 30+ years of service from the Agency, I spent several years as adviser to Cisco System’s Chief Security Officer, and I found Cisco was doing great work; they’re one of the backbones of the internet." [1]
Imagine that.
[0] http://www.networkworld.com/article/2223473/data-center/cisc...
[1] https://www.forbes.com/sites/realspin/2012/10/12/what-do-for...
