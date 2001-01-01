Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
PostgreSQL vs. SQL Server from the point of view of a data analyst (2014) (pg-versus-ms.com)
I'll repeat my comment from the last time this was posted:

The last time this article came up the consensus was that the author was pretty biased towards Postgres and had little to no experience with actual MS SQL Server use. Also, the lack of author identity was frowned upon. Lastly, the conjecture and attitude towards Microsoft lacks some substance. Conclusion: The author is free to write whatever he likes, but take this resource with a pinch of salt. I use both Postgres and MS SQL Server professionally and whilst philosophically I prefer Postgres, for practical reasons I truly prefer MS SQL Server, if only because of its excellent development tools.

My previous job(s) were primarily MSSQL and I was excited to get to use PG in my current position. In general I agree with the premise of the article - for just about everything PG is better. For me, the only places where MSSQL has an edge is:

- Management Studio is superior to any standard query manager ive found for PG. I currently use what is in intellij (which is similar to their datagrip product) which I find perfectly acceptable and in some ways superior to Management Studio, but PGAdmin isn't in the same ballpark.

- MSSQL visual query explainer is great - ive found some alternatives (http://tatiyants.com/pev/#/plans) and in general ive gotten much better at reading and understanding the text output of PG's explain, but I do miss MSSQL in this regard.

- MSSQL CTE's not being optimization fences meant that I got to use them in more places. But I can do more things with CTE's in PG (such as using an ORDER BY) - this is relatively minor but annoying - readability with CTE's vs subqueries is much improved.

- Snapshot and transaction logs with MSSQL is much better than any alternative ive found with PG, but tbf I haven't looked into it very far. When it comes up though it would be really nice to be able to restore to point in time easily with PG.

- I do occassionally come across missing functions in PG, but thats getting more and more rare.

- Cloud offerings - they exist for PG and are great for what they offer, but many extensions are not available or not fully configurable which is also sometimes hard to even determine.

All that said - if you aren't already invested in the MS ecosystem, PG would be my preference for sure. JSON/hstore/arrays alone make so many things possible even if you arent using those datatypes in your tables.

pgbarman [0] will handle the restore to point in time use case above. There are other solutions as well, but I've found pgbarman to work great, and can't speak for others.

[0] http://www.pgbarman.org/

Have you tried Valentina Studio? (https://valentina-db.com/en/) It's not SSMS but it's the best I've used for Postgres so far.

I've never heard of it but ill take a look. First blush none of the screenshots show actual sql which would be my first priority - but ill check it out. thanks!

Base on the stats below seems that Mysql is still more popular than PostgreSQL.

# Name | Popularity | Avg salary global

1. Mysql | 7.44% | $56,506

2. PostgreSQL | 4.32% | $61,505

3. MongoDB | 3.2% | $64,206

4. Sql Server | 2.71% | $65,959

5. Oracle | 2.09% | $52,312

6. Redis | 1.92% | $51,728

More stats and details here https://jobsquery.it/stats/databases/group

not sure if it was intended, but the article is discussing MSSQL not MYSQL. I think MYSQL has a popularity advantage over PGSQL because of a long tail of historical reasons, but this is just my opinion.

It's easy to misread MS SQL in the title as MySQL... The article isn't about MySQL.

I cannot stand it when a post is not dated. How can I know that this isn't some old, irrelevant comparison from 2001? It doesn't take much effort to add a posting date.

> How can I know that this isn't some old, irrelevant comparison from 2001?

The Wayback Machine.

