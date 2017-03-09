Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The ‘Terminator’ of startups says he’s seeing two to four wind-downs a week (techcrunch.com)
78 points by kjhughes 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 33 comments | favorite





Looks like I'm getting a new chair soon. The best thing about the Dot Com bubble bursting was my cheap Aeron. I'm ready to upgrade.

Yeah the 2008 financial meltdown saved my lumbar region. Paid 250 for a 1,600 euro chair. Very happy. On the other hand a lot of people lost everything. So that was the flipside.

Do you get yours from eBay? Any tips or particular sellers you can recommend?

I've done the same thing by monitoring Craigslist in the towns/cities where places are closing. Ebay probably works too.

I just scored one from an out of business startup!

How did you get it? WOuld be itnerested in getting one myself.

There is an upgrade from an Aeron?

If there isn't yet a Silicon Valley episode featuring a thinly veiled expy of this gentleman, I can't imagine why not.

Yeah, one can imagine him coming into the house uninvited and starting to examine their equipment and various other assets.

I am smiling just thinking about it:

"How much is that server worth?"

"[Some funny techie answer that is literal, irrelevant, and absurd]"

Nods and takes notes.

"Well, if it and the mirrors in New York and London go down at once, it's worth the whole company. So, I guess, one-third the company?"

Gilfoyle would point out that it's $6 of copper and rare-Earth metals.

(I have no idea what the actual number is.)

i literally LOL'd at this :)

Vampires can't enter a house uninvited.

Not really a parallel. But perhaps it'd be easier for founders of doomed companies to accept the state of affairs if he provided them a Beetlejuice-style document - a "Handbook for the Recently Delisted", perhaps? The title needs some work, but I'm sure you can see where I'm going with this.

"Shut down 3 or 4 unicorns" - wonder who they were - and I find it a bit funny that he doesn't seem to know the exact number. Or maybe he's just trying to be less specific on purpose.

Valuation is very much a vanity. You can inflate it in a variety of ways. By the time the companies get to him, I think the joke is that you can't tell whether it was actually a unicorn or not. If common stock is worth 0, nobody cares anyways.

reply


Unicorns do not exist, but there are a billion suckers out there ready to trade something for less than that something might really be worth.

While this is certainly a click-worthy title, I'm much more interested in seeing whether the relative number of startup failures is increasing, rather than looking at this in absolute terms.

2015 was a banner year for startup funding, and you would expect many of those war-chests to be running low right around now.

Activity of restructuring firms is a good leading indicator of what's happening in private markets. These types of guys get involved well before public announcements of companies like Quixey. [0] It's also a very valuable service. Silicon Valley does well when people and assets from failing companies are freed up to join hyper-growth companies. Lenders are also more willing to take on startups as customers when they are confident that liquidators can get their money back.

[0] http://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose/news/2017/03/09/quixey-al...

So where is the ping-pong index at?

https://www.wsj.com/articles/is-the-tech-bubble-popping-ping...

I've been saying that since mid-2015 we've been seeing a slow down in the startup sector overall. Last year it was clear that new startup creations isn't keeping pace with previous years and shutdowns are more common. I think 2017 will be a disastrous year for startup formation and venture investment. SXSW this year was diminished from what it was in past years and it's clear that there's a pullback across the board.

reply


I was at SXSW but didn't have as much time for Interactive sessions as in past years. Can you expound on your SXSW observation?

I did notice the trade show seemed dominated by the country pavillions like I don't remember before. It made me wonder if they were basically bussing in international startups to cover up for the general lack of startups that wanted to buy a booth.

reply


First, from what I am hearing, there was overall lower number of badge sales for SXSWi. The sometimes large attendance at sessions was masked by the fact that SXSW now allows any ticket type entrance to various events, but only prioritizes certain badge holders.

Second, overall attendance at unofficial events was significantly lower from previous years. Previously you faced huge lines for most parties, but many such lines, if any, cleared quickly this year.

Third, investment by startups in their own official events was significantly lower this year. Startups either attended without running their own events or participated in other party's events instead of running their own events.

Fourth, many large brands decided not to participate this year. Microsoft and Samsung were both absent for the first time in a long time. And many other companies scaled back their events.

Fifth, as you mentioned, the exhibition hall was dominated by non-startup parties moreso than in years past. This indicates that startups are not investing in SXSW as much as they had before.

In general, attendance felt lighter this year vs. 2016, and definitely vs. 2015 and 2014, which felt like a peak year for SXSWi.

While these are SXSW-specific numbers, I would wager that you are seeing similar slowdown with other startup-focused events and conferences. Meetups are more lightly attended, and certainly less sponsored.

It feels like the burst in activity is slowing. Not gone. Just slowing.

The number of wind-downs a week is presented as interesting, but there's no indication how this represents the health of startups in general instead of his businesses ability to get customers.

reply


In the title, no.

The indication (more than normal) is given in the response to the first question, from which the article's title is taken:

> MP: We’re seeing two to four companies wind-down a week, which we’ve never seen before. I think more [investors] are taking the Sequoia Capital approach, meaning if something isn’t working, they’re moving on

edit: I think the parent was slightly edited but apologies if I simply misread.

The question should be is the rate of churn of startups going up.

One might interpret the facts as presented to indicate that startups are fashionable, and more people are starting them. A certain percentage are likely to fail.

This can happen BECAUSE economy is shit.

I am in Brazil, right now completely unemployed (technically I never was employed in first place, so I don't count as unemployed in statistics), and out of work.

So I am thinking of what business to start, this time... (I legally own 3 business, and I think I am heir of more 3 or 4) Because the ones I have none are profitable at all, and I can't find any work (not even supermarket cashier).

And I noticed, that on social sites (Facebook for example) that shows employment, lots of people are becoming business-people too, for example I noticed scores of 18 year olds that own some business selling cakes, or making clothes, or other stuff like that.

It is basically desperation, people can't find jobs, so they start their own business out of desperation, and of course most of these will fail anyway, from the smallest one (someone selling cupcakes from their garage) to the biggest ones (venture-backed stuff post-IPO...)

> And I noticed, that on social sites (Facebook for example) that shows employment, lots of people are becoming business-people too, for example I noticed scores of 18 year olds that own some business selling cakes, or making clothes, or other stuff like that.

I'm not sure how it is in Brazil, but in some parts of the US, there are many young adults 18-22 who start businesses like this. They either start right out of high school or drop out of college, create an LLC, then start a business. Once every so often, someone does well. They make it 5+ years before calling it quits for various reasons. Most of them fail right out of the gate.

The reality of, "Oh crap. This is my business. I can do whatever I want, but I am literally responsible for everything - including generating income" hits. They see that it's not so easy bootstrapping a photography business or cake business from scratch when there is no formal training in the area. No one wants photos that are washed out when a professional can do it for a few dollars more. No one wants a cake that can be replicated by spending 1/3 the price for a store bought cake mix.

Then they stop actually participating in the business, but their social media profile still says "Owner of Pop Flash Photography" or "Sole Proprietor of Wake n Bake Cakes".

One thing that some CS students in my area have done is to start an LLC once they've written something demoable. It doesn't have to be new or innovative (could be a simple calculator app that's on the app store), but if they can distribute it for use, they license it and publish it under the LLC. They make business cards for the LLC. Then they say things like, "I'm the Founder/Owner of Living Room Launched Software. We have a small app on the app store. Here's my card. Contact me if you need something."

This isn't to knock young people who have the entrepreneurial spirit! I think it's great for people to explore what they want to do in life, and it's better to fail fast straight out of HS than to blow their life savings in their mid-40s. Some kid fresh out of high school looking to get rich quick off of something easy is markedly different from the churn discussed in this article.

This may be true but I doubt that most bootstrapped businesses need the services of a company like this one.

The scope of this article seems to be VC-backed businesses, and more specifically ones that have had more than one round of funding, but have either run out of money, or are on the obvious path to run out of money..

Would be interesting to compare this to the number of start-ups being funded and whether that has increased.

VC cash in NYC is crumbling. Just invest in Apple. Why even take a chance? Makes no logical sense $$$ wise. AAPL up 40% in the last few months, is it worth even taking a chance anymore?

And how much is Amazon up today?

AMZN is getting crushed at the moment. (Posted at 10:30am PST 3/21). Down $10/share

