Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Deep Learning without Backpropagation
(
iamtrask.github.io
)
62 points
by
williamtrask
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
deepnotderp
19 minutes ago
Has anyone actually managed to get these to work on an imagenet scale?
reply
ar15saveslives
9 minutes ago
I don't think it's usable IRL, as, according to figures, it doesn't work well even on cifar/mnist. Correct me if I'm wrong, but the value of this paper is that you can decouple a model and train layers asynchronously/independently, just first steps to distributed NN training.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply