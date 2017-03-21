Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Deep Learning without Backpropagation (iamtrask.github.io)
Has anyone actually managed to get these to work on an imagenet scale?

I don't think it's usable IRL, as, according to figures, it doesn't work well even on cifar/mnist. Correct me if I'm wrong, but the value of this paper is that you can decouple a model and train layers asynchronously/independently, just first steps to distributed NN training.

