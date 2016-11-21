Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
UK to follow US flight ban on laptops (bbc.com)
47 points by elthran 55 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 46 comments | favorite





The one and only time I have ever checked a laptop in my bag, it was destroyed by the TSA. My bag was opened and my carefully packed and padded laptop was placed on top of my clothes in my soft-sided luggage with a note on top saying my bag had been inspect. The screen was completely smashed upon arrival.

What are my alternatives now? Can I overnight my laptop via FedEx or something?

reply


I really don't understand why certain airlines (almost exclusively Middle Eastern based ones) are affected but American and other airlines are not. If laptops are a risk, what makes someone stop them from taking a United flight vs Emirates?

reply


Just because you depart from a country doesn't mean your laptop is dangerous. Moreover, up til now there hasn't any paper or statistics claiming laptops are dangerous on flights. I am sure they are trying to hide the discrimination that lies underneath the ban.

reply


That's the key to understanding this. Makes less and less sense as a security measure, maybe it makes sense as an economic measure directed at middle eastern airlines?

reply


To be fair, a laptop battery contains as much energy as a small grenade. I think the fact that no terrorist organization has exploited this really speaks volumes of their lack of resources, and the effectiveness of alternative security measures.

reply


Or alternatively the threat of international terrorism has been grossly overestimated.

reply


I think the threat of domestic terrorism on US flights is probably overestimated (and I think a lot of domestic TSA is bordering on security theater), but I don't feel the same flying internationally. I trust everyone far, far, far less; and for me, I consider the extra security layers a welcome addition.

reply


The correct response to terrorism is courage, not extra layers of security.

reply


Statistically speaking, the chance of a terrorist event on an international flight is much lower. The 9/11 flights were all domestic. Humans are terrible at evaluating risk objectively.

reply


The number of people in the world who are willing to execute schemes that would kill innocents is very small.

Sadly, there is likely nothing we could ever do to stop those who are truly committed to this goal. Sadder still is the fact that the null reaction is considered unacceptable by politicians and constituents alike.

reply


I've been thinking about the same since 9/11. While they comb through small liquids and nail files in all cabin baggage I can walk into a plane with several Ampere-hours of tightly packed energy in my backpack.

reply


Or, perhaps, it simply goes to show that finding people bright enough to outwit security and still being willing to blow themselves up is HARD.

reply


Aren't they then just as dangerous in the cargo compartment in checked luggage?

reply


It is. You can find a list of crashes because of a fire in the cargo hold here:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_accidents_and_incident...

Search for "cargo hold" to see the number of planes that have gone down due to an event in the cargo hold.

This ban is simple, it is to hurt DBX air carriers which EU and US air carriers have complained about for a long time. DBX based air carriers have newer planes, better service, better food, and shorter legs. This eats into first class and business class revenue of major EU and US carriers.

reply


What is DBX?

reply


Not as dangerous by itself as you can't just hold it up to a window or wall. But possibly more so, because you can also pack liquid explosives, flash paper, carbon-packed clothing, compressed gases, etc in checked luggage.

reply


I've wondered this myself as well - in my mind, 'all' one need do is pierce a fully-charged iPad and then aim the resultant jet of flame at a plane window, and like a violin, a well-publicised fear-inducing terrorist event at worst, or a downed plane at best.

reply


Why the -1?

reply


What stops someone flying via a third country? Am I missing some logic here?

reply


Why would anyone do that? It would be against the rules. Gotta follow the rules. /s

On a somewhat serious note - presumably your itinerary would light up like a Christmas tree somewhere. Unless, of course, you swap identities en route. That would be against the rules, though.

Also, in fairness, it may be that they have very credible intelligence that someone is planning mischief using a specific carrier or airport.

reply


If you want pure speculation: Perhaps you don't trust airport security in those countries to properly check the laptops, but you trust the airport security in third countries.

reply


If they did it from everywhere at once too many people would complain and they would remove the restriction. This way it can be incrementally added everywhere with less push back.

reply


If this was an attempt to avoid large batteries used in attacks, you could just bring 10 cellphones with you, or have 10 people on the plane bring several cellphones or something. This is about bureaucrats covering their asses, not actual safety.

If you think this is somehow a good idea, require your government to mandate the airlines to provide a reliable, free method to store your electronics that does not involve paying to check a bag (because you don't have to pay to bring a laptop today, so there is no reason to gouge customers now). If you don't demand specific changes they will think you're a push-over and never change the policies.

reply


More countries on this list will follow, it's how these things always start. Target 'dangerous' countries first, ones that the public won't speak out much about, then keep adding to it.

reply


WHY?

reply


Possibly a thinly veiled way of getting back at gulf state airlines for their business model?

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/monkey-cage/wp/2017/03/2...

reply


Isn't this the business model of all national airlines?

reply


Our national airlines don't use the Middle East as a hub.

reply


I think we have 2 plausible options:

1) UK trying to curry favour with the USG 2) There's some concrete intelligence here, which is being shared and acted on

reply


3) as mentioned in the US version of this thread, to make it easier to intercept and search electronic devices. I'll find a link to the comment.

E. Top comment, that was easy.

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13919760

reply


Don't you think that odd considering if only affects certain airlines?

reply


But you already have to scan the electronic devices at the security right. how is this different?

reply


You forget option 3, which is nearly always the case:

3) US says jump. UK says "how high"?

reply


cringe

reply


0. They probably know of a specific attack that we don't, thanks to intelligence gathering.

1. It's much easier to install rootkits on devices when it's in checked baggage.

reply


So does this mean the UK is also racist and fascist or are we allowed to accept this as a security measure? If its still racist which country adopting a policy like this will turn it from unacceptable to acceptable.

reply


I'm guessing this post is intended with some small level of sarcasm or passive aggression to make a "subtle" point, but assuming it's just a simple question: yes, the UK is widely considered be heavily influenced by anti-immigrant sentiment. Brexit is a high-profile example of this.

reply


The UK is on the cusp of committing economic suicide, or at least crippling itself for decades. It needs all the friends it can get. I imagine this is a measure to cosy up to the US, in full knowledge that it is an unhinged administration, in the hope of getting a good trade deal out of it once we cease trading as part of the bloc.

reply


> The UK is on the cusp of committing economic suicide, or at least crippling itself for decades.

No.

Here's why.

The UK can control it's currency and maintain a clear direction. The EU can't do that. The Euro favors some countries.

The UK can have bi-lateral trade deals that is best for her with all countries around the world[1]. The EU can't do that, it has to consider ALL countries best interests within the Block.

The UK can change it's business rates to be more competitive than the EU [2]. The EU can't really do that, lest it risk some states losing money.

In short. The UK is in an excellent position for growth.

[1]: https://www.theguardian.com/business/2017/feb/07/uk-g7-econo...

[2]: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/11/21/theresa-may-to-of...

I'm actually rather bullish about the UK. Remember, when the UK had trade deals with countries around the world? We'll have that time again.

reply


Far from economic suicide. Based on the trade deficit [1], I doubt the EU can survive giving the UK a punitive trade deal. This is a great opportunity for the UK [2].

[1] https://fullfact.org/media/uploads/Trade%20deficit%20and%20s...

[2] https://econsnapshot.files.wordpress.com/2014/11/gdp-us-eu17...

reply


The leader is good. The leader is great!

reply


What is your threat model regarding your laptop when you travel internationally?

I used to have my laptop with me 100% of the time while travelling by airline - I guess that will change soon...

reply


Fine. There is nothing stopping me from going to Europe via the euro tunnel and flying from there. Probably get much better service anyway.

reply


My guess is that Europe will follow the US/UK rules very soon on this one.

The risk of an in-flight cargo fire went considerably up btw:

http://avherald.com/h?article=4a67fce7&opt=0

reply


It's funny that there's such furor about Russia influencing American policy, while statements like "Europe will follow the US/UK rules very soon" are just casual factual commentary.

reply


It's not a casual factual comment - it is a guess on my end, clearly stated but you left that out in your quotation.

reply




