What are my alternatives now? Can I overnight my laptop via FedEx or something?
reply
Sadly, there is likely nothing we could ever do to stop those who are truly committed to this goal. Sadder still is the fact that the null reaction is considered unacceptable by politicians and constituents alike.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_accidents_and_incident...
Search for "cargo hold" to see the number of planes that have gone down due to an event in the cargo hold.
This ban is simple, it is to hurt DBX air carriers which EU and US air carriers have complained about for a long time. DBX based air carriers have newer planes, better service, better food, and shorter legs. This eats into first class and business class revenue of major EU and US carriers.
On a somewhat serious note - presumably your itinerary would light up like a Christmas tree somewhere. Unless, of course, you swap identities en route. That would be against the rules, though.
Also, in fairness, it may be that they have very credible intelligence that someone is planning mischief using a specific carrier or airport.
If you think this is somehow a good idea, require your government to mandate the airlines to provide a reliable, free method to store your electronics that does not involve paying to check a bag (because you don't have to pay to bring a laptop today, so there is no reason to gouge customers now). If you don't demand specific changes they will think you're a push-over and never change the policies.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/monkey-cage/wp/2017/03/2...
1) UK trying to curry favour with the USG
2) There's some concrete intelligence here, which is being shared and acted on
E. Top comment, that was easy.
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13919760
3) US says jump. UK says "how high"?
1. It's much easier to install rootkits on devices when it's in checked baggage.
No.
Here's why.
The UK can control it's currency and maintain a clear direction. The EU can't do that. The Euro favors some countries.
The UK can have bi-lateral trade deals that is best for her with all countries around the world[1]. The EU can't do that, it has to consider ALL countries best interests within the Block.
The UK can change it's business rates to be more competitive than the EU [2]. The EU can't really do that, lest it risk some states losing money.
In short. The UK is in an excellent position for growth.
[1]: https://www.theguardian.com/business/2017/feb/07/uk-g7-econo...
[2]: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/11/21/theresa-may-to-of...
I'm actually rather bullish about the UK. Remember, when the UK had trade deals with countries around the world? We'll have that time again.
[1] https://fullfact.org/media/uploads/Trade%20deficit%20and%20s...
[2] https://econsnapshot.files.wordpress.com/2014/11/gdp-us-eu17...
I used to have my laptop with me 100% of the time while travelling by airline - I guess that will change soon...
The risk of an in-flight cargo fire went considerably up btw:
http://avherald.com/h?article=4a67fce7&opt=0
What are my alternatives now? Can I overnight my laptop via FedEx or something?
reply