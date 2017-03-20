Hacker News
New Twist on Sofa Problem That Stumped Mathematicians and Furniture Movers
sevensor
1 hour ago
I had no idea that mathematicians were studying the Dirk Gentley problem! Ordinarily I have take doors off their hinges and remove the legs of the sofa to squeeze it through.
