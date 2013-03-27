Stop using HR Block and Turbo Tax. For most people, taxes are not very complicated. The IRS publishes detailed instructions that literally explain what every box means and what should go in it for every form. Just read it, fill it out, mail it in.
Why should we as citizens of this great country be forced to give up the right to form a public option? Not quite 1:1 but the analogies to health care do come to mind.
Jobs will disappear and some industry will go away if we had a unified federal run tax system. Most likely though, these two companies will turn into contractors for the government to make an maintain one standardized system. They'll earn less money, but the entire system overall would be better.
This is a good place where we can see capitalism break down; where the public good is done a disservice by those who would seek to retain their earnings from an inefficient system.
Should they go become used car salespeople and McDonald's fry cooks?
I have complex multi-country taxes to file (Canadian living in Canada, but with some income the IRS says is American income). H&R Block have a guy who has handled this exact kind of tax filing hundreds of times before. If I make any mis-steps in filing, the IRS is going to demand I give them thousands of dollars.
I'm not paying H&R Block $600 (CAD) to fill out a piece of paper, I'm paying for the time and experience of someone who won't screw it up and knows how to fight back if the IRS has a problem with it.
The root cause is that our tax system is overly complex and it doesn't need to be. We need to address that rather than build software to help make the complexity continue.
There are a lot of complications in the tax code because with 300 million people there are a lot of special cases to account for. Adding additional complexity just for the sake of complexity seems like a non-starter.
I would say so, considering it's not their first time doing this:
Obviously, a lot of business don't really care about right and wrong, and so they'll still do it. But we can condemn it.
The prime objective for a business is to make money. All the ethics, right/wrongs, etc are things that we expect from the people who run those businesses. But the business is there to make money.
It is up to the people in charge of making choices for society to make the right choices. It's not the responsibility of the business. They have every right to lobby for anything they want.
A business is a way for people to organize and collaborate and it does not absolve those people of their moral and ethical obligations. Individuals are expected to prioritize family, community, country, religion, etc. We need to stop giving people a free pass just because they hide behind articles of incorporation.
Hold the people who have made you promises and then failed to follow through responsible. Aka, your politicians. They are your backstop. What makes Goldman, GSK, Haliburton, or any of the other shady, scummy businesses out there responsible to you? They are responsible to the law on the books.
Our politicians are supposed to prevent business from screwing our society. Stop giving them an out. They failed, time and time again.
They have no right to lobby for anything they want. They may have the legal right to do so, but it's still wrong in some cases.
If Company A wanted to lobby for the killing of all blue eyes babies, they could. They can make signs, start campaigns, attempt to get a meeting with a member of Congress.
All of that lobbying would be useless though because we all know that that idea is disgusting and wrong (hopefully we all know... with this current climate, nothing is certain).
The act of killing the babies is wrong, and we can pretty much all agree on that. But that company has every right to lobby for that position. No matter how crazy.
> They may have the legal right to do so, but it's still wrong in some cases.
You seem to agree here.
But then afterwards you concentrate entirely on legality. If you just wanted to say that it's legal for businesses to lobby like this, I don't disagree, but I don't see how that position is described in the original comment, nor do I even understand the point of making that comment, since I think we all already know that it's legal.
If you did indeed mean to say that it's legally allowed but morally reprehensible, then we are indeed in agreement and I don't think there's much to say here.
No one is saying they don't have that legal right; they're saying that "legal" doesn't imply "ethical".
Consider Company A's lobbying efforts succeed and people start killing blue-eyed babies. Even if Company A never kills a baby, they still did something unethical, since there's a causal relationship between their lobbying efforts and a thing we just agreed was wrong.
If you're saying that's right, I'd argue the point strenuously. It's also wrong when our elected officials, predictably, bend.
If you want a better example, yes, Haliburton, GSK, and Koch, all have the right to lobby in their best interests (at least in the US).
Lobbying is speech. You can't just censor people you disagree with. That's not the basis of our democratic society. The price of being able to speak what you think is good, is having to hear what you think is bad.
That's not really a position, it's a tragedy.
1) Is it wrong to lobby politicians in general?
This can be debatable, but I would say a strong democracy should decide that individuals, organizations, and corporations can only make their cases in public hearings and on the record. That way we see where everyone stands and what exactly the arguments are for or against something
2) How do you define lobbying?
It is just talking to a politician or is it talking + something like "hey, we've just donated $50,000 to your campaign as well. No worries, we just did it because we liked you, right after our conversations on how it would be best for you to vote ;)"
Yeah, I would say that should definitely be illegal - in the sense that no company or organization should be able to donate as much as $50,000 (or more) to a politician. I'm strictly in favor of sub $500 donations a year to a politician.
The "money vote" that's represented by campaign donations is greatly skewing how a politician should vote, because he or she would then have to listen to those that donated the most by far, compared to the people that donated only $30. So the "money vote" should be as "equalized" and "universal" as the real vote is (as much as possible at least, but I think it should be under $1,000, because beyond $1,000 it still incetivizes politicians to hold fundraisers with rich people).
In practice, I don't know whether there ends up being a net benefit to taxpayers or not in the current setup.
So we can do both. Simplify the tax code and send a lot of people a post card summarizing their tax year. If the summary is wrong or not advantageous, they can file an amended return.
Making the forms easier is certainly an important consideration.
When you consider that your argument seems to be that we should ignore the efficiencies of scale and the removal of a pointless profit margin, because it won't be absolutely free.
What many people don't like to talk about is that yes, places like Sweden have much simpler tax code. But they also removed most ways to actually reduce your tax burden and grow your business (this applies to personal taxes too). You are also required to have a special black box on any credit card transactions, which sends everything straight to the government. This smacks of authoritarianism.
Simplicity might seem better, but it gives us less control over our own taxes.
It's also not really that difficult now. Everyone I know has been doing their own 1040-EZ form since they started to work. It's usually only one or two forms to fill out. If this is too complicated for our society, we truly have problems.
The government has all the information about me. Why do I have to gather it all up and tell them again?
A friend in Finland tells me it takes him 10 minutes to approve the tax documents prepared for him on a Finnish government website. Why can't we do the same here?
