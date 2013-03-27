Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
H&R Block and Intuit Are Lobbying Against Making Tax Filling Free and Easy (propublica.org)
170 points by kennyma 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 63 comments | favorite





Filing is always free. Online filing costs money, but you can always mail in a paper form. If everyone did that, the IRS would pretty quickly want to make sure people can file online easily and cheaply.

Stop using HR Block and Turbo Tax. For most people, taxes are not very complicated. The IRS publishes detailed instructions that literally explain what every box means and what should go in it for every form. Just read it, fill it out, mail it in.

I file my taxes for free, easily, by printing out the forms at home and doing them by hand on paper. The only cost to me is for the envelopes and postage. I've done some pretty complex filings over the years, and have built up the knowledge I need to do it well. Also, if I make a mistake the government is usually pretty good about letting me know and I either cut them a check for the difference or they cut me a check. It's actually not that hard, as long as you go through it line by line and read the instructions.

> But the legislation would also permanently bar the IRS from offering its own free alternative.

Why should we as citizens of this great country be forced to give up the right to form a public option? Not quite 1:1 but the analogies to health care do come to mind.

Australia has their own tax software. It's not pretty, but it's pretty straight forward. In NZ you don't even have to file. You login to the IRD site and it shows you your earnings, similar to this proposal.

Jobs will disappear and some industry will go away if we had a unified federal run tax system. Most likely though, these two companies will turn into contractors for the government to make an maintain one standardized system. They'll earn less money, but the entire system overall would be better.

This is a good place where we can see capitalism break down; where the public good is done a disservice by those who would seek to retain their earnings from an inefficient system.

What's going to happen to all of the nice employees maintaining HR Block and Intuit's tax filling products?

Should they go become used car salespeople and McDonald's fry cooks?

Isn't this disruption? Aren't we supposed to like it?

Could we not start a non-profit that builds software as good as H&R block and allows people to file their own taxes?

A lot of what H&R Block sells is experience in filing taxes, not just knowledge of how to do it.

I have complex multi-country taxes to file (Canadian living in Canada, but with some income the IRS says is American income). H&R Block have a guy who has handled this exact kind of tax filing hundreds of times before. If I make any mis-steps in filing, the IRS is going to demand I give them thousands of dollars.

I'm not paying H&R Block $600 (CAD) to fill out a piece of paper, I'm paying for the time and experience of someone who won't screw it up and knows how to fight back if the IRS has a problem with it.

The root cause is that our tax system is overly complex and it doesn't need to be. We need to address that rather than build software to help make the complexity continue.

There are more than one change per day in the tax code [1]. This implies that at least every day, a tax specialist would need to evaluate, describe requirements, a developer would need to translate that into code, including testing, regression test, etc. The code base also only increases, which makes it increasingly difficult to change if not designed carefully. It's technically feasible, but such endeavor would require a substantial effort. This non-profit would need a lot of donations to support that.

1. http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/04/13/us-tax-code-has-cha...

Class action.

Up in Canada this little company made SimpleTax. Our family + friends used to use other paid solutions, but this was actually free. Great to see people helping other people =D

https://simpletax.ca/

Their response would be to lobby for a more complicated tax code so that competitor's struggle to keep up to date. It could become an arms race.

I'm as cynical as the next person, but seriously, how successful could they be approaching legislators with the idea "Make the tax code even more needlessly complicated to support our business"? Short of outright bribery I don't see any benefit to a politician for supporting something like that.

There are a lot of complications in the tax code because with 300 million people there are a lot of special cases to account for. Adding additional complexity just for the sake of complexity seems like a non-starter.

reply


Sure, but there wouldn't really be a meaningful difference between that and the existing players since non-profits still need revenue to operate.

I mean, I feel like we should've seen this coming. They chunked off a significant portion of the market, and now they can try to make tax filing more expensive such that they can make more money. It's disappointing, because I love online tax filing, and I just hope their lobbying efforts don't pay off.

> I mean, I feel like we should've seen this coming

I would say so, considering it's not their first time doing this:

https://techcrunch.com/2013/03/27/turbotax-maker-funnels-mil...

Both excel at finding ways to gouge customers too. Doing standardized deductions, but happen to sell one stock? Nope. Gotta upgrade to Premier for $30 more.

While I am against Intuits efforts, what astounds me most is how LITTLE money is spent lobbying. A few million over a year is peanuts compared to the broader market opportunity. And the implication that Congresspeople are bought off by sums as low as "$32,000" since 2008 seems unlikely. Intuit and H&R may simply contribute to those they know already support their agenda.

It's never wrong for businesses to lobby for their interests. It's wrong when our elected officials bend to those business interest when it goes against the public interest.

I completely disagree. It's absolutely wrong for a business to lobby for their interests when it harms others. This is little different from dumping toxic waste into the local reservoir. That would be wrong even if it were legal.

Obviously, a lot of business don't really care about right and wrong, and so they'll still do it. But we can condemn it.

I never said we can't condemn the behavior of businesses.

The prime objective for a business is to make money. All the ethics, right/wrongs, etc are things that we expect from the people who run those businesses. But the business is there to make money.

It is up to the people in charge of making choices for society to make the right choices. It's not the responsibility of the business. They have every right to lobby for anything they want.

"The prime objective for a business is to make money."

A business is a way for people to organize and collaborate and it does not absolve those people of their moral and ethical obligations. Individuals are expected to prioritize family, community, country, religion, etc. We need to stop giving people a free pass just because they hide behind articles of incorporation.

What are you going to do, put a business in jail?

Hold the people who have made you promises and then failed to follow through responsible. Aka, your politicians. They are your backstop. What makes Goldman, GSK, Haliburton, or any of the other shady, scummy businesses out there responsible to you? They are responsible to the law on the books.

Our politicians are supposed to prevent business from screwing our society. Stop giving them an out. They failed, time and time again.

How can we condemn something that's "never wrong"?

They have no right to lobby for anything they want. They may have the legal right to do so, but it's still wrong in some cases.

You're conflating two different things.

If Company A wanted to lobby for the killing of all blue eyes babies, they could. They can make signs, start campaigns, attempt to get a meeting with a member of Congress.

All of that lobbying would be useless though because we all know that that idea is disgusting and wrong (hopefully we all know... with this current climate, nothing is certain).

The act of killing the babies is wrong, and we can pretty much all agree on that. But that company has every right to lobby for that position. No matter how crazy.

> They may have the legal right to do so, but it's still wrong in some cases.

You seem to agree here.

I fully understand the distinction, and I think you're the one conflating two different things. How exactly am I supposed to interpret "wrong" in your original comment? Without context, that usually refers to morality, not legality. Furthermore, you used the word "wrong" a second time to describe elected officials going against the public interest, which is legally right. I see no way to read your original comment other than saying it is not morally wrong for businesses to lobby in this way.

But then afterwards you concentrate entirely on legality. If you just wanted to say that it's legal for businesses to lobby like this, I don't disagree, but I don't see how that position is described in the original comment, nor do I even understand the point of making that comment, since I think we all already know that it's legal.

If you did indeed mean to say that it's legally allowed but morally reprehensible, then we are indeed in agreement and I don't think there's much to say here.

> The act of killing the babies is wrong, and we can pretty much all agree on that. But that company has every right to lobby for that position. No matter how crazy.

No one is saying they don't have that legal right; they're saying that "legal" doesn't imply "ethical".

Consider Company A's lobbying efforts succeed and people start killing blue-eyed babies. Even if Company A never kills a baby, they still did something unethical, since there's a causal relationship between their lobbying efforts and a thing we just agreed was wrong.


I'm sorry, but no. A business can have interests that are obviously and deeply evil, such as in a very extreme example, the production of Zyclon B for the Nazis. It is a myth that earning money somehow insulates you from being scum, and if you're acting against the interests of literally everyone except yourself and at their direct expense, you might be scum.

If you're saying that's right, I'd argue the point strenuously. It's also wrong when our elected officials, predictably, bend.

Even scum have the right to lobby for their interest...

Even IG Farben did?

That's strawman, IG Farben was a company in Nazi Germany, which had different laws and different rights.

If you want a better example, yes, Haliburton, GSK, and Koch, all have the right to lobby in their best interests (at least in the US).

...And Enron, and Goldman, and all of the companies that tanked us in 2008. Right? Where is this right spelled out exactly, except in the fiction that corporations are people without the responsibilities?

Whether you believe in the Citizen's United decision or not, companies are still groups of people. People, alone or in groups, have the right to speak, and to petition the government.


(Even though I disagree with it) Many courts interpretations of https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Citizens_United_v._FEC

Lobbying is speech. You can't just censor people you disagree with. That's not the basis of our democratic society. The price of being able to speak what you think is good, is having to hear what you think is bad.

That would be the aforementioned fiction I was expecting you'd trot out. You really are just abandoning anything like a moral or intellectual dimension of responsibility in favor of pure legalism, up to and including IG Farben in Nazi Germany?!

I think most of this thread is explained by people not realizing you were making a banal first amendment argument.

So two issues with that statement.

1) Is it wrong to lobby politicians in general?

This can be debatable, but I would say a strong democracy should decide that individuals, organizations, and corporations can only make their cases in public hearings and on the record. That way we see where everyone stands and what exactly the arguments are for or against something

2) How do you define lobbying?

It is just talking to a politician or is it talking + something like "hey, we've just donated $50,000 to your campaign as well. No worries, we just did it because we liked you, right after our conversations on how it would be best for you to vote ;)"

Yeah, I would say that should definitely be illegal - in the sense that no company or organization should be able to donate as much as $50,000 (or more) to a politician. I'm strictly in favor of sub $500 donations a year to a politician.

The "money vote" that's represented by campaign donations is greatly skewing how a politician should vote, because he or she would then have to listen to those that donated the most by far, compared to the people that donated only $30. So the "money vote" should be as "equalized" and "universal" as the real vote is (as much as possible at least, but I think it should be under $1,000, because beyond $1,000 it still incetivizes politicians to hold fundraisers with rich people).

Why is it not wrong? These corporations are throwing around money to subvert the public interest. Surely corporations have some level of duty to the public which allows them to exist.

reply


We elect our politicians to do what's best for the people. Yell at your politicians, hold them accountable for being a corporate shill.

We have written our laws to allow corporations to exist because this system is supposed to be better for the public at large. I'll yell at H&R Block and Intuit because they are subverting the public interest. (I'll yell at politicians too)

You have every right to express dissatisfaction with their actions. I agree with you that their actions are scummy, but they have a right to lobby for their interests. Express enough dissatisfaction at your politicians so that they aren't bending to business.

Is there anything we can do to fight back?

I would gladly match my tax prep fee with a donation to the counter-lobby, if one existed. Where can I buy tax-complexity-offsets?

It seems to me that /one/ open source project would obsolete their efforts. I'd donate to such a project, eg, in lieu of an Intuit donation...

Such bullshit. Can't believe they've gotten away with this for so long.

In this alternative solution, the government does your taxes, so instead of paying a company/accountant to do it, our taxes / the deficit will pay for it. Someone has to do the work, and if it's not these companies, it will be the IRS. I'd be in favor of simplifying the tax code so everyone could file their own return with confidence!

The work is already being done. Try putting some incorrect numbers into your tax return this year. Sometime after you file, you'll probably get a letter informing you of the mistake, telling you how much your actual tax liability differs from what you filed, and either a check or a bill for the difference.

Simplifying the tax code is a great idea. But it is DIFFERENT than allowing the IRS to pre-fill tax forms for people. Many people (although, due to our current complex tax code, not everyone) would be able to use these pre-filled forms and file taxes free for no effort. We shouldn't miss out on THAT opportunity just to chase tax simplification: we should do both!

I think this is a false equivalence. The IRS is already "doing taxes" for most people when they get their paystub and investment data electronically sent by those institutions and using that to compare against the self-willed returns. If anything for many individuals (not self-employed, minimal investments, basic mortgage) this plan would reduce overhead.

In theory, the goal of the government is to maximize your amount of tax paid while the goal of professional tax preparation is to minimize it. (In order to compete with other services.)

In practice, I don't know whether there ends up being a net benefit to taxpayers or not in the current setup.

Outside of extreme wealth cases it appears that many "bulk" prepares operate on a volume business where turnover and automation is the focus. Given sufficient transparency and a way to manually file a return if you disagree with the auto-return (like in the UK) then I believe the efficiency problem you point out would be addressed.

The IRS already has the infrastructure to do it. For simple returns they also have all the necessary information whether a return is filed or not.

So we can do both. Simplify the tax code and send a lot of people a post card summarizing their tax year. If the summary is wrong or not advantageous, they can file an amended return.

This is how it works in Sweden. Most people just approve their "post card." Everything is done online.

The IRS already does the work. How do you think they validate your tax returns?

Many peoples taxes are basically automatic. The government's cost to do these is basically negligible.

There's nothing to be done if you have only one job and no deductions to file. Your taxes have already been taken out by payroll.

Making the forms easier is certainly an important consideration.

The IRS already does your taxes, in parallel. If you forget something that was reported to them or make a math error, they'll take it out of your return and send you a letter.

Edited by poster to conform with rules

When you consider that your argument seems to be that we should ignore the efficiencies of scale and the removal of a pointless profit margin, because it won't be absolutely free.

Insinuations of shillage without evidence are not allowed here, so please don't do this. Someone expressing an opposing view does not count as evidence.

https://hn.algolia.com/?query=by:dang%20astroturfing&sort=by...

I apologize, and won't do it again. Is there any way to report something like this?

The government would actually love this. Most people are ignorant of tax laws and would just sign a piece of paper to get all of their taxes done. It would be an instant pay raise because most people would never even know if they could write something off. It would also allow them to easily remove the ability to write anything off, without too many people complaining.

What many people don't like to talk about is that yes, places like Sweden have much simpler tax code. But they also removed most ways to actually reduce your tax burden and grow your business (this applies to personal taxes too). You are also required to have a special black box on any credit card transactions, which sends everything straight to the government. This smacks of authoritarianism.

Simplicity might seem better, but it gives us less control over our own taxes.

It's also not really that difficult now. Everyone I know has been doing their own 1040-EZ form since they started to work. It's usually only one or two forms to fill out. If this is too complicated for our society, we truly have problems.

Have you ever actually done your taxes by hand? The 1040EZ is supposed to take 7 hours. Back when I did paper taxes and couldn't do the 1040EZ, the 1040 long form took me about 20 hours to do, slightly beating the IRS estimate of 22 hours.

The government has all the information about me. Why do I have to gather it all up and tell them again?

A friend in Finland tells me it takes him 10 minutes to approve the tax documents prepared for him on a Finnish government website. Why can't we do the same here?

It's not like you couldn't still go to Intuit or H&R Block if you didn't trust the IRS. There's literally no downside to the government providing this service.

