Ask HN: Have you developed a site on Shopify?

I generally make static sites for clients (small businesses), and have a potential client who wants me to build an ecommerce site on Shopify. I wanted to know if any of you have experience using Shopify to develop an ecommerce site before agreeing. I'm well versed in HTML/CSS/JS and various frameworks so really looking to see if anyone here experienced issues while trying to use Shopify's platform. I'm not a fan of Wordpress or Squarespace's development platform (I've learned my lesson there) so would like to avoid any potential headaches that would arise on Shopify. Any input or advice is much appreciated