Ask HN: Keyboard heavy-users: What keyboard/pointer setup are you happy with?

Due to pain from using the mouse I have moved over to use the keyboard as much as possible (trying to use the terminal as much as possible, with tmux and vim, the vimium extension for vim-like shortcuts in the browser etc). This has really helped, but I have also realized that this puts higher requirement on the ergonomics of the keyboard: I get a growing pain in my wrists if I don't use some kind of split keyboard layout. Now, I haven't yet found a good enough combination of keyboard and input device. I'm really happy with the logitech k400 in terms of touchpad and the compact keyboard layout, but, it's not splittable. Tried the "Oyster" splittable keyboard, with a HP touchpad at work the recent weeks, but both the keyboard and touchpad are simply not good enough. So, a questions for all heavy keyboard users: What is an ergonomic setup that you've been happy with?