IBM is ending remote work (qz.com)
This isn't universal - a good friend of mine works for a team that is getting shipped off to IBM as part of a merger, and told to apply for the new IBM jobs if they want to keep working there. Ignoring the ugliness of that situation for the moment, he specifically asked about this news of remote work ending as it relates to how coding jobs would be impacted, and was told that the jobs he was applying for were intended to remain remote.

All the news I have seen has been about the marketing team, and my story is just one team, so I have no real idea what the big picture is, but it seems to be more nuanced than what we are reading about in the news.

Disclosure: I'm a developer at IBM, but not speaking in official capacity. The comment here is completely personal.

I went through this article and it seems like a lot of FUD. The line to note is:

> Though not every department at IBM will be asked to colocate, many will.

So yes, some departments have been "asked" to colocate. However, AFAIK nobody is being "forced". My team lead was asked to colocate but decided to stay where they are because of personal reasons (family).

Speaking generally, I've had incredibly flexible hours, more so than at any other place I've worked so far (and I have worked at some of the "hip" places).

Anyways, the headline itself seems truly sensationalist.

So IBM employees who refuse the company's formal request to colocate shouldn't be nervous about their status in the medium to long-term future?

It worked out ever so well for Yahoo when Mayer did it so surely it'll work for IBM who has two orders of magnitude more employees...actually, perhaps the end goal is voluntary resignations?

> perhaps the end goal is voluntary resignations?

That's the only explanation that makes sense.

When I went to sign up for Watson's API services, I had to allow for third party cookies just to enter my payment information. It was a pain just trying to dig through Chrome to allow this, but I wonder how many of their potential customers just punt on that point alone.

For one of their flagship products, it's been an average experience at best.

Marissa Mayer did the same thing shortly after getting to Yahoo. I think the results there speak for themselves. There's never a case where a move like this will boost morale or attract/keep top talent. IMO moves like this are all about showing dominance and being a "person of action." It's corporate politics showmanship at the expense of results.

    “It’s time for Act II: WINNING!” read the subject line of Peluos’s blog post
Nothing says "high-quality leadership role-model" like Charlie Sheen.

Could also be presidential quote. This timeline we are on is really weird.

maybe there's a new and exciting product that they want to develop that needs everyone's exclusive attention, or it's a business idea that will fail miserably.

