Ask HN: The smart watches actually solving the purpose?

Hi, Whenever I see news on smart watches release I am very eager to check what's the run time instead of thinking about the feature it has. Because there are smart watches which runs for 25 hours, 36 hours etc. But as a watch I expect it should be at least a week. Can somebody comment on current development of smart watches and why they are failing in providing good battery life rather they tend to provide rich graphics, and they want to run Android in it (big joke). I don't understand the purpose of this device completely. because nobody ants to charge their watch everyday. (I don't wear watch, that's secondary ;))