So the article isn't the ground truth; it's a tiny digest, plus a reaction by the article's author. The book itself is a project of research, which also isn't ground truth. But they bring up provocative points that most people haven't considered.
And in some cases, won't consider. If your mental model for how the economy works somehow doesn't allow the situations described in the book or article, I'd hazard to say it's your mental model that's in error.
There is an enormous amount of pain and poverty in this rich land
"Well, if that was the case, people would move to France."
Now I know, there is pain and poverty in the US and everywhere. But I found that interesting nonetheless.
> Tobin Charney makes $400,000 a year out of his 131 trailers, some of which are little better than hovels.
That monster! Charging about $3,000 a year in rent per trailer! Of course his actual return is lower than that, because he has to pay for the mortgage and taxes on the underlying property, as well as upkeep. Say say more like $200,000. But still! Earning about as much as a programmer managing a business that houses over a hundred people. Monster is the right word for sure.
The point the article is making is that poor people often have their backs against the wall as far as the number of choices they have in food, housing, jobs, location, etc. They're effectively a captive audience, which makes them an easy population to exploit. Maybe this is considered acceptable in society's economic model, but at the least people should be more aware of how your options fall away as you go further down the socio-economic ladder.
What rational person would expect your options to improve as you drop down the economic ladder? Less money, mo problems.
The only situation I've seen where that's remotely true is applying for student aid where if you're parents saved money they're expected to pony it up, but if they spent it all on flat screen TVs and new cars (and hence are "cash poor") they're not expected to do so.
The reality of the situation is a bit less glamorous than that, where you can't actually find standard housing at all because of lack of credit and consistent income, resulting in needing to stay at motels for the long-haul (for example). This higher proportional cost puts a pretty severe strain on your cash-flow, maybe meaning that you have to optimize for getting money NOW, instead of two weeks from now. Being unable to get to a bank regularly means you either have to carry cash on-hand (which makes you a target) or you have to use check cashing services and other value storage methods (which provide poor return).
Being poor isn't just like cutting costs and expenses, it's in fact an entirely different game from making ends meet for most middle-class people.
Flat screen TVs, like most consumer electronics, have gone down in price over the years: http://thewirecutter.com/reviews/best-4k-tv-on-a-budget/
Are you suggesting that everyone falls into this (false?) binary?
I am perhaps more disappointed in an internet name than I should be, but I am disappointed. You are better than this.
I'm being glib, of course, but that's because there is no rational point to be made here. There are almost zero barriers to entry to businesses that provide goods and services to poor people. Buying a trailer park requires extremely little capital investment. Thus, there is no reason to believe that the pricing is predatory. Instead, the article is trading entirely on the ickiness (some) people feel about running a business catering to poor people.
I think limited housing options for poor people is a big problem. But it's not a problem created by business owners providing housing to poor people (or ones evicting poor people who cannot pay). It's a problem created by state and municipal governments that make it illegal to build dense housing, housing on small lots, housing that isn't to code, etc.
Only if the marginal cost of getting there is outpaced by the marginal return. If that wasn't the case, no volume-but-cheaper business could work. When you can have a ton of poor people, they are an exploitable resource for people who aren't selling iPhones (and if you pay attention to the description of eviction as a social problem maybe you'll catch a little more of the "exploitable resource" part). And it's nothing surprising--the historical examples abound of captive, poor populations who are used as revenue generators with no real recourse of their own. I get nothing out of the article that's "trading entirely on the ickiness" of selling goods and services to poor people. But I do get a lot of "poor people have basically no options because of systematic economic incentives to keep them there."
Poor people might not have good options, because they have no money, but they have options. If the check cashing place on your block charges too much, you can go to the one down the street. The barrier to entry in these markets is so low that there is no argument that they are "gouging" customers who have no other options.
You're assuming things about the liquidity of the market, regulatory environment, and external situations that simply aren't true. Toy models can be useful, but don't take them for reality. The point of this article is to tear down simplistic assumptions like yours. I guess it failed.
Any time you say "this can't be true, because otherwise..." you had better take a hard look at your mental model and 1) make sure it's saying what you think it is, and 2) is backed up by evidence, not just an idealized version of the world. I think politics and economics are most bedeviled by these simple models, which tends to elicit this knee-jerk kind of response.
And studies have looked into this issue and confirmed the view I expressed above. For example, studies have found that competition in the payday loan market is intense. Interest rates are high because the default risk is high, not because people don't have choices between lenders that compete on interest rates.
Which, I believe, was the article's point.
The people who rent trailers to poor people would probably make much more money building nice houses and renting to richer people. It could be that one of the reasons poor people have so few affordable options is that people don't profit from serving them.
The article does nothing to argue against that possibility. It doesn't even acknowledge any alternative theory that could explain the same data, except the "just lazy" strawman.
("Monster" is your word. The text, which I've now heard excerpted on the radio and in this article, is painting a considerably more complex picture.)
This is quite silly. Through all of human history the vast majority of people have been miserably poor, and it's only recently that a slice of humanity has managed to claw their way out of poverty. Poverty should be considered the natural state of humanity, not an anomaly that needs explanation.
Poor as in not wealthy, sure. But miserable? No, I doubt that.
Yes, if you compare wealth between different time periods many people have more wealth today than they did yesterday, but that's not important. Poverty is a measure of economic relationships: What matters is differentials in access to resources and means of production and how those differentials shape the structure of our society today. Even if an impoverished family in Appalachia today has more wealth than hunter gatherers several thousand years ago, their poverty marginalizes them, immiserates them, and drives the decay of the social structures around them. The issue is social relationships, not absolute wealth. It's about the dynamics of our society and how class structures form around economic relationships.
Comparing wealth between time periods is always a red herring in discussions about poverty. Poverty certainly does exist because it's profitable because poverty is about class and economic relationships today, not the relative wealth between, say, a vagrant in San Francisco and a vagrant in Rome circa 50 CE.
There is a reason many landlords refuse to accept Section 8 tenants. It's not because they're evil Scrooges, it's that Section 8 tenants are more likely to damage properties (I've heard firsthand accounts of Section 8 tenants letting their multiple dogs piss and shit on the floor while refusing to pay several months of back rent and utility bills, and others letting their units turn into such trash heaps that delousing was a regular occurance) and vacuum up administrative time. So the rent has to be high for the landlords to be able to make a profit.
Maybe we could stop blaming the market for doing what it does and recognize that the economy and the livelihood of people is largely determined by government policy?
Bring back the Works Progress Administration. Pay people to show up and work. I know it's unrelated to the article, but as long as private employers have little competition for wages, poor people will continually be forced to accept their place in a race to the bottom.
I'm flabbergasted at these comments. You are as out of touch as a republican supreme court justice. Willfully out of touch even.
Whether or not comment quality on HN has "massively declined" (such perceptions are usually in the eye of the beholder), please don't make it decline even more massively. "One more for the pile" is the credo of a litterer.
However, another commenter does make the same point but worded better: The person I'm responding to is over-generalizing toy models to the real world, then demanding that it's the world that is wrong, not them. It's a common reasoning fault in humans, and also one that seems to be common to republican supreme court justices. The insistence that the toy model of the world is appropriate, and applies and holds true even in the face of evidence that it is not.
Along with personification of systems, as if a system has a conscious mind. eg: capitalist system writ large prefers people to make 40k a years, rather than 20k a year. Not only is this a unsubstantiated remark, it's even false, since we have a ream of evidence that our American capitalist system, writ large, does not seem to be good at turning 20k earners into 40k earners.
Anyways, I wasn't even referring to any specific person, republican supreme court justices is a group of individuals, and not a single person in specific.
Please help me understand how, "You are as out of touch as a republican supreme court justice. Willfully out of touch even." isn't somehow about 'rayiner, personally, but is about SCotUS justices, given that what you said was directly in response to his comment.
When you say "HN fails", IMO, you're saying you failed (for the specific, situationally appropriate value of "you" — in this case, you, specifically). Especially when you follow that with "One more for the pile." Being all, "Welp!" in the face of the degradation in discourse you complain about makes you part of the problem, not part of the solution.
