iPad with 9.7-inch Retina display (apple.com)
38 points by smoser 30 minutes ago | 37 comments





I'd almost hoped they would have released a refreshed Macbook Pro range. I realise they are unlikely to recognise the joy and immense pleasure working on a MBP has brought me over the years, with the previous MBP being the pinnacle.

Sadly I see the current MBP as something I will not be buying and will more than likely move back to a high end windows laptop.

You should give the new MBP a try (the version without the touchbar, of course).

It's the best laptop I've ever used by a long shot.

I have the 15" with touch bar and absolutely love it - everything from the shallow keyboard to the brightness to the massive touchpad. Just perfect. The touch bar was admittedly next to useless until I ran across an app ("BetterTouchTool") that lets me customize it freely with my own shortcuts and widgets - now I actually use the touch bar multiple times a day as opposed to never.

So I wouldn't completely give up on the Touch Bar versions, especially since the 15" has a good performance bump over the 13".

Most complaints about the newest one are that it's slower, palms keep activating the larger track pad while typing, and of course the lack of memory.

Most people who enjoy the touch bar are video designers rather than devs etc who use a lot of function keys.

I'm a dev and I enjoy it. Though it kinda sucks when I can't connect to an external monitor at home, have yet to buy any dongles for that. I'm kinda curious who finds themselves needing more memory, and for what purpose. No doubt more can be helpful, but having 16 hasn't really ever felt slow to me. Even when running multiple virtual machines.

You run multiple virtual machines simultaneously and 16GB of RAM doesn't feel slow to you? They must have seriously optimized the hardware to the point that the RAM goes farther. Running multiple VMs on my 2015 MBP with 16GB RAM is a nonstarter.

I'm spoiled though - these days I spend most of my time on a machine with 128GB RAM :)


Who does serious video editing on a laptop? The difference between editing on a laptop and a high end desktop is night and day and can't even imagine working more then a few hours on a laptop for editing.

> the version without the touchbar

If you're charging, it has one available USB port. It looks like a perfectly good and well priced machine otherwise, but I don't really want a hub constantly dangling off the side.

What kind of work do you do? I'm tempted to jump on the 13" but I'd be coming from a 15" and am worried I'll be missing the extra screen space.

Can you explain your opinion? Sadly I am a jaded person who hears your words like yours and thinks "Fan Boy."

The 2016 MBP is absolutely amazing. Just give it a shot. You won't regret it! Just takes a little getting used since there are many new design changes.

I have been using the 12" MacBook now as my primary computer for months, and the build quality of the keyboard is so poor I am completely shocked. What I wanted was an 11" Air with a retina screen, but they just had to make the thing so \* thin that it is now just a piece of \. Is the MacBook Pro's also-stupidly-thin keyboard much better? They claimed the MacBook's keyboard was a step up, but it really really really sucks, and it has seriously driven me to stop using my computer as often due to the combination of the keyboard deteriorating and the damage to my hands typing on it: I seriously have started sitting at a desk so I can use a real keyboard again, which is not something I ever felt the need to do with any of Apple's previous keyboards :/.

I don't think we'll get a new MBP until Intel release the new chipset with support for more than 16 GB of low profile RAM, so probably not before the autumn.

My gut feeling is that this will be coming pretty soon – probably when the appropriate Intel chipset is available. I understand and share the skepticism about purchasing one at the moment, but I'm holding off on thinking about a platform switch until it's clearer where the high-end Apple line is going.

What does "refreshed" mean in this case?

A diff between the previous generation ipads and this one would be appreciated!

They did not have the courage to ommit the headphone jack this time

Can anyone see what changed with the iPhone SE? They seem to have updated it as the store now says "place your order starting 3/24", but all the specs look identical to me.

Storage capacity is doubled, I believe.

Looks like they tried as much as possible to make a low-cost full sized iPad. Would've been a good opportunity for Apple to have P3 wide color displays on all their lines.

Even more surprised it doesn't have laminated display, possible reason why it's thinker and heavier than the 9.7" Pro.

Throw in old leftover components from a generation ago and call in NEW!!

Apple, do better than this. This is not how you answer critics, and the market, who are starting to question your products relevance.

Well going from iPad to iPad Air back to iPad is a bit disappointing. They should have pushed to hit the 299 dollar mark for the physiological impact. Did notice the Mini is a 128g device where the larger iPad is a 32g. The iPad market is just to fragmented.

The oddity is why is it as thick as the previous generation and where did the laminated screen go? Is that no longer needed or cost cutting?

I just hope for the one big presentation where they refresh iMac, Mac mini, Mac Pro, and maybe some "next big thing" for desktop PCs.

And for the love of god, if they do this please have some USB-A ports...

Could not find what's new. Any hints ?

Cheaper, faster. http://www.theverge.com/2017/3/21/14998464/apple-replaces-ip...

According to press releases - featuring a brighter Retina® display and best-in-class performance at its most affordable price, starting at $329. http://www.apple.com/pr/library/2017/03/21Swift-Playgrounds-...

A9 CPU (same as iPhone 6s), and cheaper price, starting at $349 for 32GB

http://www.apple.com/ipad-9.7/specs/

Is that all? Is there anything else, like laptops or desktops?

Was there an event?

There wasn't, as of yet.

if they want everyone to use ipads they should make an ide for it.

I guess the Swift app they released last year was a kind of precursor to that becoming a realised app.

is iPad mini dead?

i hope not.

Hmmm. Most people I know who own iPads have had them end up as rather expensive children's toys.

I use mine every day. It's turned my 2 hour train commute each day into wonderfully valuable time. I've written many thousands of words on it and thousands of lines of code. When I was job hunting last year I did several coding exercises on it in Pythonista. It's one of the most productive computers I've ever owned.

Although Sid Meier's Starships is sucking away a bit of my time lately.

My daughter loves her iPad Pro (12.9) and I hasn't regret single minute about money spent - awesome thing for a kid.

Mine's not a children's toy, but it's almost useless now. Once they stop updating iOS for a device, it's pretty much game over. Many apps have stopped working due to the developers making mistakes and publishing incompatible updates. Just about the only app I can still use is NetFlix.

