Apple offers its own take on Snapchat and Instagram Stories (techcrunch.com)
29 points by vivekchandsrc 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





Personally I think its nice to see this kind of creation tool decoupled from a social network. I am hoping it can take Vine like videos, which I can keep and redistribute in a method of my own choosing.

So. Everyone seems to be doing this. Even FB Messenger has a huge button I keep fatfingering that pulls up a camera. Once already I got dirty looks because it looked like I was about to photograph a pretty girl in a short skirt.

It's well beyond redundant to say that the whole thing is network effects and demographics, but -- I basically love this idea and really want it to catch on. But I'm in my mid-thirties; all my friends are 27+, some in their 50s.

I know I'm supposed not to be in the prize age bracket marketers are looking for. Still, I'm single-ish with single/serial monogamous adult friends who have disposable income.

This seems more like a simpler, mobile aware and social version of iMovie. I think this makes total sense and makes me think why this wasn't done before.

[Edit] My comment was after looking at the Apple's page..

http://www.apple.com/clips/

I don't get the comparison to Snap/Insta Stories. Isn't the whole point of those that you add to them over 24 hours and they disappear? This just creates little videos/gifs you can share on other social networks.

So... Vine?

Whatever happened to Vine?

It was shutdown.

Is this the basis for a new camera driven OS?

