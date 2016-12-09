Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
GitHub lets staff own IP developed for personal projects using company resources (qz.com)
160 points by imanewsman 1 hour ago | 23 comments





People keep complaining about how hard and expensive it is to attract top talent. This kind of measure is exactly how you do it. Provide an environment where employees feel trusted and empowered, pay market rate, screen properly instead of having applicants jump through hoops, and you won't have much trouble hiring.

Kudos to github for this, I'm impressed!

Sad that having even minimal employee rights is some how seen as exceptional.

@lostboys totally agree, but thankful someone is at least offering me more than serf rights

For anyone interested in the Alcatel horror story mentioned in the article, it's even worse than you thought:

Therefore his thoughts, which were characterised as “invention” in the decision, should be disclosed to Alcatel. The judge also ordered Brown to pay Alcatel’s legal fees, which exceeded $330,000.[1]

1: https://www.law360.com/ip/articles/1899/appeals-court-affirm...

Sometimes it feels like Kafka's The Trial is where the US court system takes most of it's inspiration from...

As developers, we're biased towards one view of this issue, but it's intellectually lazy of us to just say "Yeah, we deserve it! Because... fairness!"

Last December, Joel Spolsky wrote about developer side projects, and honestly, he's right.

https://www.joelonsoftware.com/2016/12/09/developers-side-pr...

My view: In some companies, depending on their business model, it might be reasonable to ask to own your own work on side projects. But it would be reasonable of them to expect you to give up something in exchange (e.g. smaller salary).

Isn't this ignoring the benefit companies might want the kind of talent that can pump out side projects as well as their work? But that's rooted to the 10x engineer myth.

Very, very good. It shows the kind of trust in employees that I like to see. Depends a bit on how they will interpret "As long as the work isn’t related to GitHub’s own “existing or prospective” products and services" but I'd assume that it will be very reasonable.

Kudos, great decision.

>Kudos, great decision.

Couldn't agree more. I hope it sets the formation of a precedent in motion. Great to see.

I always try to negotiate this. Since I always bring value, effort and ideas from personal time and resources in to the company, for free.

If they don't want to do that, then write down a big list of every idea and project you've been working on to date, including any domains you own and projects within them, and make sure they can't touch any of the IP you've already created.

Also: Be friendly about it.

"But rather than negotiating a deal, Alcatel fired Brown and sued him for ownership of the idea. After a seven-year-long court battle, he lost and was forced to spend three months at the company’s offices, without pay, writing out the code to implement his solution."

I deeply hate the judge who made this verdict. You must be truly devoid of human feeling and common sense to explain this as a reasonable application of the law.

Direct link to GitHub's employee IP agreement : https://github.com/github/balanced-employee-ip-agreement

And they encourage remote working .

# starts polishing CV #

Every GH employee I've ever met has been very satisfied with their job. They come to meetups and hand out stickers but then they stay and contribute and do presentations about things they are passionate about. Most sponsors show up with a bribe and then do a marketing talk and leave. I'm sure my bar is set lower than some, but it means a lot to me to see happy employees.

It's not a personal project if you don't own the IP. If it Was The opposite way then the employees would not do these projects, in turn they will learn a much narrower range of skills.

The GitHub post on it: https://github.com/blog/2337-work-life-balance-in-employee-i...

Big step in the right direction. I also believe this will have huge impact on the morale as well. If you offer enough courtesy to your employees you'll receive a lot more in return. Personally, I believe this can boost productivity in a different way, because if the employee is challenged with a different set of problems other than the "same ol' " during the work time, the experience can be directly applied to the possible future employer's problems.

Granted, this can have downsides too.

Fwiw, I don't think this is a new thing for GitHub employees, as the headline suggests, this is some best practice that GitHub is releasing for others! At least, I've enjoyed this benefit since I joined GH earlier this year.

Does anyone have any articles about that first story? That's horrifying...

This is neat. Finally found a company doing this.

Well done.

Pet projects are not necessarily good for a company:

1) Code is not necessarily an asset, it is also a liability: needs to be maintained, tested, etc. This has a non-trivial cost.

2) Engineer salaries are usually more expensive than a license.

3) Experience working using internal frameworks/libraries/etc can be harder to trade in the marketplace, especially if you are not the author.

4) It is hard to keep up feature parity with commercial/open source alternatives.

5) Internal projects do not necessarily lead to more employee satisfaction. They can be usually lacking around user experience and can be frustrating to use.

6) Some internal projects have purely political motivations, like self-perpetuating the authors in the company.

Finally, if you absolutely require to start an internal project, but it does not provide a competitive advantage: open source it.

You might want to move the last sentence to the beginning. Your opening comment could easily be interpreted as "companies should forbid pet projects".

