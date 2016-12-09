Kudos to github for this, I'm impressed!
reply
Therefore his thoughts, which were characterised as “invention” in the decision, should be disclosed to Alcatel. The judge also ordered Brown to pay Alcatel’s legal fees, which exceeded $330,000.[1]
1: https://www.law360.com/ip/articles/1899/appeals-court-affirm...
Last December, Joel Spolsky wrote about developer side projects, and honestly, he's right.
https://www.joelonsoftware.com/2016/12/09/developers-side-pr...
My view: In some companies, depending on their business model, it might be reasonable to ask to own your own work on side projects. But it would be reasonable of them to expect you to give up something in exchange (e.g. smaller salary).
Kudos, great decision.
Couldn't agree more. I hope it sets the formation of a precedent in motion. Great to see.
If they don't want to do that, then write down a big list of every idea and project you've been working on to date, including any domains you own and projects within them, and make sure they can't touch any of the IP you've already created.
Also: Be friendly about it.
I deeply hate the judge who made this verdict. You must be truly devoid of human feeling and common sense to explain this as a reasonable application of the law.
# starts polishing CV #
Granted, this can have downsides too.
1) Code is not necessarily an asset, it is also a liability: needs to be maintained, tested, etc. This has a non-trivial cost.
2) Engineer salaries are usually more expensive than a license.
3) Experience working using internal frameworks/libraries/etc can be harder to trade in the marketplace, especially if you are not the author.
4) It is hard to keep up feature parity with commercial/open source alternatives.
5) Internal projects do not necessarily lead to more employee satisfaction. They can be usually lacking around user experience and can be frustrating to use.
6) Some internal projects have purely political motivations, like self-perpetuating the authors in the company.
Finally, if you absolutely require to start an internal project, but it does not provide a competitive advantage: open source it.
Kudos to github for this, I'm impressed!
reply