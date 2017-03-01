I have an advanced degree in CS and have done my fair share of theory, but ideas from logic are the cherry on the cake and did not create the computer. The real unsung heroes are those who invented relays, amplifiers and punched card machines. Babbage had a design in 1840, Boole had a theory in 1850; but without components neither of them made practical impact, and became nearly forgotten.
Once relays etc. became widely available in the 1930s it was anyone's game. Konrad Zuse built his first machine in his parents' apartment [1]. Feynman did complex computations at Los Alamos with punched card machines. And, as the article mentions, Shannon created a theory of relay circuits because they were already building complex relay circuits.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Konrad_Zuse
reply
I have an advanced degree in CS and have done my fair share of theory, but ideas from logic are the cherry on the cake and did not create the computer. The real unsung heroes are those who invented relays, amplifiers and punched card machines. Babbage had a design in 1840, Boole had a theory in 1850; but without components neither of them made practical impact, and became nearly forgotten.
Once relays etc. became widely available in the 1930s it was anyone's game. Konrad Zuse built his first machine in his parents' apartment [1]. Feynman did complex computations at Los Alamos with punched card machines. And, as the article mentions, Shannon created a theory of relay circuits because they were already building complex relay circuits.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Konrad_Zuse
reply