Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Where are you from?
1 point
by
tmaly
17 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
I have always been curious where everyone is from. I am sure there are plenty of people from Silicon Valley on here, but I would also guess there are many people from many different places.
I am from the New York area.
onion2k
1 minute ago
North East UK.
reply
konart
15 minutes ago
Moscow, Russia
reply
tonylemesmer
17 minutes ago
Near Bristol, UK
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply