Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Where are you from?
1 point by tmaly 17 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite
I have always been curious where everyone is from. I am sure there are plenty of people from Silicon Valley on here, but I would also guess there are many people from many different places.

I am from the New York area.






North East UK.

reply


Moscow, Russia

reply


Near Bristol, UK

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: