[1] https://www.airbnb.com/help/article/436/what-is-vat-and-how-...
[2] http://sellercentre.ebay.co.uk/business/about-vat
reply
But why screw with taxes? They won't win that fight. Why not just pay California a little bit of money to legally run their self driving cars? It'll cost them more in salaries to have a meeting about the issue than to pay it. And why not just deal with sexual harassment in the workplace? It's the right thing to do
Shows how far you can go with a business model based on imaginary enemies and fairy tales about ethical consumption.
[1] https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/ubers-bare-knuckle-b...
Either way, arbitrarily ignoring laws is not how one should run business in a civilized society.
It's not the ride that might cost Uber the money, it's the case that claims they are not paying the tax they should. The fact that the lawyer used Uber to take the ride to deliver the paperwork is ironic at best, more likely it's just irrelevant and used as, well, click-bait.
Maybe that's what's needed to get people to spend their limited attention on something.
[1] https://www.airbnb.com/help/article/436/what-is-vat-and-how-...
[2] http://sellercentre.ebay.co.uk/business/about-vat
reply