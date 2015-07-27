Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Uber is being sued for hundred of millions dollars for allegedly avoiding UK VAT (qz.com)
38 points by bartkappenburg 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





AirBnb charges and pays VAT in the UK and EU [1]. EBay charges and pays VAT in the UK and EU [2]. I understand that companies want to avoid paying taxes, but I wonder what the legal reasoning was that led Uber to decide not to. Uber needs to pick its battles better.

[1] https://www.airbnb.com/help/article/436/what-is-vat-and-how-...

[2] http://sellercentre.ebay.co.uk/business/about-vat

Amazon, too, pays VAT in the UK.

Amazon pay VAT in the UK or they need to pick their battles better?

Oh sorry. Amazon pays VAT in the UK. Will fix comment.

I respected Uber when they started for pushing against bs regulations like, "you're drivers need to belong to a taxi union," or "stay away from airports."

But why screw with taxes? They won't win that fight. Why not just pay California a little bit of money to legally run their self driving cars? It'll cost them more in salaries to have a meeting about the issue than to pay it. And why not just deal with sexual harassment in the workplace? It's the right thing to do

Uber's must successful PR move was convincing everyone that using an entirely unethical, toxic company was sticking it to that monstrous boogeyman, "taxi regulations."

Shows how far you can go with a business model based on imaginary enemies and fairy tales about ethical consumption.

What's the difference between the "bs regulations" like the "taxi union" and other regulations like tax? I'm not saying one is better than the other, but it's hard to appeal to the idea of "BS regulations" without admitting the possibility that VAT is BS.

Popular opinion. Uber are a populist company, political entrepreneurs as much as economic ones. People will call their representatives and show up for events to fight the taxi unions [1]. Few will do the same for tax dodgers.

[1] https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/ubers-bare-knuckle-b...

Or, conversely, that maybe "taxi union" regulations are not BS.

Either way, arbitrarily ignoring laws is not how one should run business in a civilized society.

Click-bait.

It's not the ride that might cost Uber the money, it's the case that claims they are not paying the tax they should. The fact that the lawyer used Uber to take the ride to deliver the paperwork is ironic at best, more likely it's just irrelevant and used as, well, click-bait.

Maybe that's what's needed to get people to spend their limited attention on something.

Changed the title to better reflect the article

